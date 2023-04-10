Mifepristone Ruling Could Impact FDA, Other Approved Drugs
News outlets report on the side effects of the controversial ruling. Some argue it could pose a threat to the regulatory power of the FDA, impacting more than this one medication. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra voiced worries about implications for "every kind of drug."
The New York Times:
Abortion Ruling Could Undermine The F.D.A.’s Drug-Approval Authority
A federal judge’s ruling to revoke the Food and Drug Administration’s longstanding approval of the abortion pill mifepristone poses threats to the U.S. government’s regulatory authority that could go far beyond one drug, legal experts say. The decision by a Texas judge appears to be the first time a court has moved toward ordering removal of an approved drug from the market over the objection of the F.D.A. (Jewett and Belluck, 4/10)
Axios:
FDA's Power Tested By Dueling Abortion Pill Rulings
Last week’s dueling court rulings on abortion pills are refocusing attention on what legal powers the Food and Drug Administration has over prohibited drugs — and when it can disregard a prohibition. If a Texas federal judge's ruling stands, and the abortion drug mifepristone no longer has FDA approval, then manufacturing, selling and distributing it will be outlawed. But some legal experts say the agency has discretion to chart a path forward and keep some semblance of the status quo. (Bettelheim and Gonzalez, 4/10)
The Hill:
Texas Abortion Pill Ruling Could Impact Other FDA-Approved Drugs, Vaccinations: HHS Secretary
“When you turn upside down the entire FDA approval process, you’re not talking about just mifepristone,” Xavier Becerra said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “You’re talking about every kind of drug. You’re talking about our vaccines. You’re talking about insulin. You’re talking about the new Alzheimer’s drugs that may come on.” (Neukam, 4/9)