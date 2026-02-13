Minnesota Becomes Epicenter Of Sexually Acquired Ringworm Outbreak

Minnesota health department officials have confirmed more than 30 cases of the fungal-based STD, with the area's first case showing up in July 2025.

CBS News: Minnesota Is Epicenter Of Nation's "Largest Known Outbreak" Of Sexually Transmitted Ringworm, Health Officials Say

Minnesota is in the midst of what state health officials call the nation's "largest known outbreak" of TMVII, a sexually transmitted fungal skin infection that can cause severe ringworm. TMVII, or trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII, is the only known fungal-based sexually transmitted disease, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, and it's treatable with oral antifungals. (Swanson, 2/12)

On vaccine skepticism in New Hampshire and South Carolina —

New Hampshire Bulletin: Vaccine Skeptics Renew Efforts To Rescind New Hampshire’s Vaccine Requirements In 2026

A contingent of vaccine skeptics in the New Hampshire House of Representatives has again brought a slate of vaccine-related legislation to the State House in 2026. Some proposals go further than others. (Skipworth, 2/12)

The 19th: How South Carolina’s Measles Outbreak Is Shaping Pediatrician’s Run For Senate

In mid-December, Dr. Annie Andrews turned on her camera to record. The pediatrician — among a growing cohort of medical professionals who use social media to break down health care news and misinformation — had a public service announcement. (Rodriguez, 2/12)

From Florida, Missouri, Wyoming, Nevada, Texas, and California —

WLRN Public Media: Florida Sends A $786,000 Invoice To Cover Records Request Over AIDS Drug Program

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation calls the bill a "ransom note" after it sued the health department for failing to comply with a public records request related to altering ADAP. (Gillespie, 2/12)

St. Louis Public Radio: CareSTL In St. Louis Closes Indefinitely, Citing Payroll Issues

CareSTL Health Centers in St. Louis closed this week after administrators were unable to pay employees, according to a social media post from the nonprofit’s leader. (Fentem and Henderson, 2/12)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Missouri House OKs Bill To Help Pregnant Women Divorce

The Missouri House unanimously passed a bill Thursday to prevent courts from using pregnancy status as a reason not to dissolve a marriage. It marks the fourth consecutive year lawmakers have considered the legislation. (Friedheim, 2/12)

Missouri Independent: Missouri House OKs Permanent Ban On Minors' Transgender Care

The Missouri House passed legislation Thursday that would permanently bar doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to transgender minors, sending the bill to the Senate for approval. (Hanshaw, 2/12)

Wyoming Public Radio: Wyoming House Moves Bill To Help Pregnancy, Birth Centers

Wyoming lawmakers have advanced two bills that some say could help fill maternal care gaps. (Merzbach, 2/12)

Wyoming News Now: Wyoming House Introduces Bill To Have Schools Prepped For Cardiac Emergencies

The Wyoming House voted to introduce a bill that aims to require schools to have plans in case of cardiac emergencies. (Bonner, 2/12)

AP: Nevada Sex Workers Are Pushing For A Historic Fight To Unionize

Nevada is the only state where people can legally purchase sex, and now sex workers at one of the state’s oldest brothels are fighting to become the nation’s first to be unionized. “We want the same things that any other worker wants. We want a safe and respectful workplace,” said a worker at Sheri’s Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada, who goes by the stage name Jupiter Jetson and asked that her legal name not be used for fear of harassment. Prostitution is legal at licensed brothels in 10 of Nevada’s rural counties. That doesn’t include Clark County, home to Las Vegas, though Sheri’s Ranch is about an hour’s drive away. (Hill, 2/13)

The Texas Tribune: Ken Paxton Backs Ivermectin Proponent In Texas Medical Board Case

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday announced he’s taking up the case of a Houston doctor disciplined by the state’s medical board last year for trying to treat a patient with ivermectin at a hospital where she did not have privileges. (Langford and Johnstone, 2/12)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. Liable For Destroying Homeless People's Property, Federal Judge Rules

A federal judge has found that the city of Los Angeles violated the constitutional rights of homeless people by seizing and destroying their personal property during cleanups. The ruling filed late Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer ended a seven-year-old case against the city without a trial. The decision hinged on Fischer’s finding that the city had altered records of the cleanups after the case was filed to make it appear that care was taken to separate personal property from trash or hazardous material. (Smith, 2/12)

On the lingering health threats from recent snowstorms —

CBS News: 11 Cold-Related Deaths Reported During Freezing Temperatures In Maryland

At least 11 people died from cold-related illnesses as Maryland experienced freezing temperatures during the first week of February, according to data from the state Department of Health. So far this winter, the state has seen a total of 46 cold deaths. Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 7, temperatures in Maryland hovered in the high teens to mid-20s. On Feb. 1, temperatures dipped to 13 degrees. During that week, the highest temperature was 40 degrees, according to data from the National Weather Service (NWS). (Lockman, 2/12)

CBS News: Rock Salt Could Enter Philadelphia Drinking Water Supply As Snow Melts Across The Region

As the piles of snow and ice covering the Philadelphia region begin to melt, some of the rock salt used for de-icing can end up in the drinking water supply, and that can be a concern for people on salt-restricted diets. "Salt in the waterways has been doubling about every 20 years," John Jackson, a senior scientist at Stroud Water Research Center, an independent nonprofit in Chester County, said. (Stahl, 2/12)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription