Mississippi Health Department Ups Distribution Of Free Naloxone
Also in news from around the nation: a hospital requirement in Florida and Texas to ask patients about their immigration status, a new health care option for small businesses in Oklahoma, and more.
Mississippi Today:
State Health Department Amps Up Free Naloxone Distribution
Schools, community organizations and hospitality groups now have access to free bulk naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug, thanks to recent state legislation and federal funding. In the first two months since the new law went into effect, the Mississippi Department of Health has distributed 3,470 boxes of bulk naloxone. That’s more than it distributed in the prior 10 months combined. (Royals, 10/2)
Stateline:
Need To Go To The Hospital? Texas And Florida Want To Know Your Immigration Status
Under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act (EMTALA), hospitals that have emergency departments and participate in Medicare — about 98% of hospitals in the United States — must provide emergency care to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay. Florida and Texas, however, recently have required hospitals to ask patients about their immigration status. Supporters say the new policies will illuminate the costs of caring for people living in the country illegally, but critics say they are designed to dissuade immigrants from seeking care. (Chatlani, 10/3)
Oklahoma Voice:
Health Insurance Alternative Offered To Oklahoma’s Small Businesses By State Chamber
Small businesses in Oklahoma can enroll in a new health care option being offered by the State Chamber of Oklahoma. ChamberCare is now accepting applications from small businesses headquartered in Oklahoma. This option is available to employers who are members of the State Chamber or participating local chambers and employ between two and 50 people. ChamberCare will be part of the Aetna network to provide medical coverage, but no dental or vision. (Murphy, 10/1)
Capitol Weekly:
The Growing Cost Of Health Care Continues To Vex California State Policymakers
In a sign of the times, Capitol Weekly’s annual health care conference on Thursday focused broadly on expenses and efficiency, befitting for an American health care system that has become one of the most expensive in the world. Keynoting the event was Assemblyman Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg), the former longtime chairman of the Assembly Health Committee, who noted that there are some estimates that 20 to 30 percent of health care spending is wasted. (Joseph, 10/3)
The Hill:
Texas Sues TikTok Over Handling Of Minors' Data
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) sued the social platform TikTok for allegedly operating in a way that “puts the online safety and privacy of Texas children at risk” and violates a bill that aims to protect children from harmful practices related to the use of digital services, according to a Tuesday press release. According to the filing, Paxton seeks civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation and an injunction to prevent other violations. (Ventura, 10/3)