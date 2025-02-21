Missouri Judge Sets 2026 Trial Date To Permanently Remove Abortion Ban
In other state news, Florida Democrats have filed legislation to reverse the six-week abortion ban; the Colorado House passes a bill to protect patients from forced institutionalization; New York Gov. Kathy Hochul seeks changes to the state’s mental health laws; and more.
St. Louis Public Radio:
Trial To Decide Missouri’s Abortion Ban Set For Next Year
A judge in Kansas City has scheduled a trial for early next year that could permanently overturn Missouri’s abortion ban. Late last week, preliminary orders from Jackson County Judge Jerri Zhang put a temporary hold on licensing restrictions, clearing the way for abortions to resume in Missouri. Zhang had previously put a hold on the state’s ban after Missourians in November passed a ballot initiative to protect the right to an abortion. But a full trial – now scheduled for January 2026 – is still needed to make those changes permanent. (Fentem, 2/20)
WUSF:
Democrat Lawmakers File Long-Shot Bills To Reverse Florida's Six-Week Abortion Law
Democrat lawmakers on Wednesday filed legislation that would repeal of Florida’s six-week abortion law that was enacted in May. The bills (SB 870, HB 741), sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, and House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, would allow abortion until viability, which in Florida is considered 22 to 24 weeks of pregnancy. (Corum, 2/20)
More health news from across the U.S. —
CBS News:
Colorado Bill Protecting Disabled People From Institutionalization Advances
Protection from institutionalization for disabled people is a right that has been federally guaranteed since a 1999 Supreme Court case. Now, Colorado disability advocates are one step closer to getting that right enshrined into state law, with a bill that passed a Colorado House of Representatives committee this week. (Young, 2/20)
The New York Times:
Will New York Force More Mentally Ill People Into Treatment?
It is a nightmare that plays out on the streets and subways every few months: A homeless person with a history of mental illness or violence falls through the cracks or wanders away from the system intended to help him, surfaces in a psychotic rage and attacks a random New Yorker. Though they make up a tiny fraction of crimes, the unpredictable attacks feed perceptions that the city is unsafe and stir demands for action. (Oreskes and Newman, 2/21)
The Hill:
New York Sues Major Vape Companies For Targeting Kids, Teens
New York is suing some of the largest vape distributors for allegedly fueling the country’s youth vaping epidemic. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the lawsuit against 13 major e-cigarette manufacturers, distributors and retailers for illegally marketing and selling popular flavored vape brands like Puff Bar and Elf Bar to minors. Selling flavored nicotine vapes has been banned in New York since 2020, but the products can still be found in corner stores and smoke shops in the city. (O’Connell-Domenech, 2/20)
Health News Florida:
Florida Bill Would Create Medicaid Exception To 'Step Therapy' For Psychiatric Medications
A Senate committee Wednesday approved a proposal that supporters said would help Medicaid beneficiaries with mental illnesses get prescription drugs they need. The Senate Health Policy Committee unanimously approved the proposal (SB 264), which Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, has filed for the legislative session that will start March 4. (2/20)
News Service of Florida:
Florida Lawmakers Could Open Door For 'Granny Cams' In Nursing Homes
Amid debate about issues such as privacy and protecting vulnerable seniors, a House panel Thursday approved a proposal that would require nursing homes and assisted living facilities to allow video cameras and other electronic monitoring devices in residents’ rooms. Some nursing homes and assisted living facilities already allow family members and other representatives of residents to install what are often known as “granny cams” in rooms. (Saunders, 2/21)