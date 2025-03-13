Montana Judge Voids 2 Abortion Laws, Ruling They Added Unneeded Hardship
The laws, passed in 2023 and immediately halted by the courts, required those who use Medicaid to submit to unnecessary steps before receiving care, a district court judge determined. More abortion-related news comes from Wyoming, Kentucky, and Missouri.
Daily Montanan:
State Court Strikes Down Two Abortion Laws Passed In '23
A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge has struck down two abortion bills passed into law in 2023 by the Montana Legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, saying they violated the constitutional rights of women by subjecting those on Medicaid to onerous, unnecessary and possibly dangerous steps in order to receive an abortion. House Bill 544 and House Bill 862 would have barred abortions by any provider other than a doctor, eliminating advanced care providers. It would would have required a pre-authorization approval, a physical examination, and “extensive supporting documentation,” including a provider having to justify why the procedure is “medically necessary.” Some of that documentation included personal questions including how many pregnancies the woman had previously had — something not required of other patients, including other Medicaid recipients who chose to carry the pregnancy to term. HB 862 would have prohibited abortions for Medicaid patients unless the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest, or the mother was “in danger of death.” (Ehrlick, 3/12)
Wyoming Public Radio:
Wyoming Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For Abortion Ban Lawsuit
Wyoming’s legal battle over abortion access is officially headed to the state’s Supreme Court. The high court scheduled oral arguments for April 16 at 1:30 p.m. in Cheyenne. Justices will consider whether Wyoming’s two near-total abortion bans enacted in 2023 are constitutional. (Merzbach, 3/12)
Lexington Herald Leader:
KY Lawmakers Move Bill To Add Medical Exceptions For Abortion
Republican lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday adding limited medical exceptions to Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban after three years of refusing calls from doctors to do just that. A House committee approved House Bill 414 on a 12-4 vote — the first time the GOP supermajority has allowed such a bill to be heard since the legislature made abortion illegal in 2022. Democrats voted against the bill, saying it didn’t go far enough. (Acquisto, 3/13)
Missouri Independent:
Missouri AG Renews Demand Planned Parenthood Stop Abortion Procedure It Isn’t Offering
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is doubling down on his demand that Planned Parenthood stop performing a type of abortion that its clinics aren’t actually offering patients. Bailey is demanding the clinics not perform medication abortions without an approved complication plan from state health officials. (Spoerre, 3/12)