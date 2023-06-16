More Americans With HIV Hit By Rare Meningococcal Infections Last Year

New data from the CDC show nearly 10% of all meningococcal disease cases in 2022 were among people with HIV. Other news covers links between alcohol consumption and 61 different diseases, a marijuana product recall over salmonella contamination, and more.

ABC News: Patients With HIV In US Saw Rise Of Rare, Deadly Bacterial Illness Last Year: CDC

Patients with HIV in the United States saw an increase in rare, deadly meningococcal infections last year, new preliminary data shows. Nearly 10% of all meningococcal disease cases in 2022 were among people with HIV, according to a report published Thursday afternoon by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Kekatos, 6/15)

In other health and wellness news —

Fox News: Drinking Alcohol Weekly Could Be Connected To 61 Different Diseases, Study Finds

Alcohol use has been linked to 61 different diseases, most of which had not been identified as having drinking-related outcomes by the World Health Organization (WHO), according to a new study. Beyond the more widely known conditions — such as liver cirrhosis, stroke and gastric cancers — a new study identified links to diseases including gout, cataracts, ulcers and some fractures, according to a press release announcing the findings. (Rudy, 6/15)

CIDRAP: Arizona Announces Recall Of Marijuana Products Because Of Aspergillus, Salmonella

Several Arizona marijuana establishments have voluntarily recalled certain products over potential contamination with Aspergillus and Salmonella. Arizona is one of 23 states that has legalized marijuana for recreational use. ... Three samples that were positive for Salmonella—Cap's Frozen Lemon, Twisted Lemonz, and Ghost Train Haze—involved live resin concentrate. The one that yielded Aspergillus was plant trim, a product called Cherry Punch. (Schnirring, 6/15)

CIDRAP: Quick Takes: Imported Oyster Norovirus Alert, Poultry Avian Flu Vaccine Deliberations, Listeria And Leafy Greens

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday warned consumers and retailers in Hawaii, Georgia, and Minnesota about certain frozen raw oysters imported from South Korea that may be contaminated with norovirus. Hawaiian health officials reported five illnesses in restaurant customers who ate the oysters, and norovirus GII has been detected in two product samples. Minnesota also reported five illnesses, likewise involving people who ate oysters at restaurants. The affected products were also distributed in Georgia. (Schnirring, 6/15)

CBS News: Taking Stimulants Like Adderall Without ADHD Decreases Productivity, Study Finds

Taking stimulants like Adderall and Ritalin without having attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, the condition for which they are commonly prescribed, can result in decreased productivity, according to a new study. The medications have been widely used by people who don't actually have an ADHD diagnosis but believe they might boost focus or productivity. (Moniuszko, 6/15)

CNN: Night Owls May Die Younger, But More Than Sleep Is To Blame

People who prefer to go to bed and get up later — a sleep chronotype known as being a night owl — may die early from bad habits they develop when they stay up late, according to a new study. (LaMotte, 6/16)

The Washington Post: Feeling Younger Than Your Age May Be Good For Your Health

How old do you feel? Odds are the age you feel does not match up with the number of candles you blow out on your birthday cake. Middle-aged and older adults tend to feel younger than their chronological age, research shows. Many adults feel a few years to decades younger, and this may be a good thing. A younger subjective age is correlated with better overall health and can serve as a “biopsychosocial marker” predictive of healthy aging beyond chronological age, studies show. (Sima, 6/15)

The Hill: You Have To Work More Than 100 Hours A Week To Afford A Two-Bedroom Rental On Minimum Wage: Report

Full-time workers nationwide need to earn more than $23 hourly to afford a modest one-bedroom rental, according to a new report. ... The report also found there are no states where minimum wage workers putting in 40 hours weekly can afford a modest two-bedroom rental. A worker earning minimum wage must work an average of 104 hours per week to earn enough to pay for it. (Barnes, 6/15)

