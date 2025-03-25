More Health Care Leaders Plan To Leave Jobs This Year, Survey Shows
The number of people in leadership positions willing to leave within the next 12 months rose by five percentage points when compared with last year's figures. Other industry news includes management cuts at Yale New Haven Health; health systems responding to anti-DEI efforts; and more.
Modern Healthcare:
AMN Healthcare Survey Finds Managers, Executives Ready To Leave
More healthcare leaders are planning to leave their organizations in the next year, according to a survey from B.E. Smith, a member of staffing group AMN Healthcare, which focuses on leadership positions. The survey of 588 healthcare leaders, ranging from managers to C-suite executives, shows that 46% of respondents intend to leave their organizations within the next 12 months, compared with 41% in 2024. (DeSilva, 3/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Yale New Haven Health Restructures, Cuts Management Roles
Yale New Haven Health is restructuring operations and consolidating management and administrative roles. The restructure will affect inpatient and ambulatory operations. Most of the affected employees will be transitioned to new roles at Yale New Haven, but up to 38 people could be laid off from the health system, Director of Public Relations Dana Marnane said in a statement. (Hudson, 3/24)
Modern Healthcare:
How HCA, Tenet, Providence Are Responding To Anti-DEI Efforts
Health systems are trying to steer clear of the Trump administration as it targets diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Some providers are removing DEI language from their annual reports, rethinking titles for leaders and updating programs. Others are still assessing their response. There may not be one right answer, particularly for healthcare, which finds itself particularly reliant on federal funding. (Hudson, 3/24)
News Service of Florida:
FSU Is Pursuing A Plan To Fund And Build A Hospital In Panama City Beach
Pointing to opportunities to conduct research and serve an aging population, Florida State University this week will seek approval to issue $413.9 million in bonds to build a hospital in Panama City Beach. The State University System’s Board of Governors will be asked Wednesday to sign off on the bonds, after the Florida State University Board of Trustees meets earlier in the day on the issue. (Saunders, 3/24)
Health News Florida:
Match Day For Jacksonville Med Students Illuminates Florida's Gap In Producing New Doctors
The third Friday in March is when med school grads learn where they will start their careers as residents. Often they extend their careers in the same area, although Florida trails other large states in such retention. (Brown, 3/24)
MedPage Today:
Greater NICU Capacity Hasn't Lowered Infant Mortality, Study Finds
Rising neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) capacity was not tied to lower infant mortality, a large cross-sectional study in the U.S. suggested. From 1991 to 2020, total adjusted neonatologists per 1,000 live births increased 227%, from 0.44 to 1.44, while NICU beds per 1,000 live births rose 48%, from 5.43 to 8.02, respectively, reported researchers led by Gwenyth Gasper, MS, of the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in Hanover, New Hampshire. (Henderson, 3/24)