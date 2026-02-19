More Pregnant People Are Putting Off Prenatal Care, CDC Data Indicate
Although nearly all racial and ethnic groups experienced a downward trend, minority groups had more of a decrease in early prenatal care. The report didn't touch on reasons for the shift in care, but doctors noted access has become challenging as maternity care deserts pop up across the nation.
AP:
Early US Prenatal Care Is On The Decline, Reports Finds
Early prenatal care improves the chances of having a healthy pregnancy and baby. But a new federal report shows it’s been on the decline. The share of U.S. births to women who began prenatal care in the first trimester dropped from 78.3% in 2021 to 75.5% in 2024, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. Meanwhile, starting care later in pregnancy or getting no care at all has been on the rise. Prenatal care beginning in the second trimester rose from 15.4% to 17.3%, and starting care in the third trimester or getting no care went from 6.3% to 7.3%. (Ungar, 2/19)
More reproductive health news —
CNN:
Abortion Clinics Are Closing, Even In States That Have Become Key Access Points
Dozens of abortion clinics closed in the US after the Supreme Court Dobbs decision revoked the federal right to an abortion in June 2022 — mostly in states that enacted bans. But the churn has continued, leaving even states with some of the most protective abortion policies to do more with less. (McPhillips, 2/18)
The Texas Tribune:
Talk On Late-Pregnancy Abortions Canceled At Texas Tech
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center canceled a scheduled talk by an OB-GYN who has provided abortion care later in pregnancy after opponents argued the discussion would be illegal on a public university campus, a claim abortion-rights advocates dispute. (Priest, 2/18)
CBS News:
Roots Family Center Opens New Space In Denver To Expand Doula Support For Families
The Roots Family Center has opened a new space in Denver aimed at expanding its community programs, including a growing doula program that supports families through pregnancy and childbirth. Leaders say the new location will serve as a hub for community support, training, and drop-in services for families navigating pregnancy, birth, and postpartum care. For many families, especially those adjusting to a new country, language, or health care system, pregnancy can feel overwhelming. (Arenas, 2/18)
Stat:
Should Semen Analysis Become The Pap Smear For Men? Some Men’s Health Experts Say Yes
In his 1694 review of magnifying lens technology, “Essai de Dioptrique,” Dutch naturalist Nicolas Hartsoeker included a drawing destined to make a lasting impression on future students of human reproduction. Inside a drop-like form with a long, straight tail is the lower part of a human body, crouched and holding its knees below a large sphere with an open perforation at the top. It’s the most accurate depiction of what sperm was believed to be at the time: containing a full, minuscule human, ready to be implanted and grow in the womb. (Merelli, 2/19)
MedPage Today:
Mortality After Menopausal Hormone Therapy: Study Weighs In
Women who used menopausal hormone therapy did not have an increased risk of death, and some even had longer survival, according to a large Danish cohort study. (Monaco, 2/18)