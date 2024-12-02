More Than 2,000 Vets — Many From Minn. — Had Their Health Data Stolen
The cyberattack also compromised veterans' information in health care systems in Boston, Baltimore, and elsewhere. More news comes from Maine, Idaho, Michigan, and Indiana.
CBS News:
Health Data Of 600+ Veterans In Minnesota Taken In Cyberattack, VA Says
Private health information of over 600 veterans in Minnesota was obtained in a nationwide cyberattack, according to the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System. The agency says documents with information of 2,302 Veterans around the country were encrypted and potentially copied by a "malicious party." The documents were managed by the contracted medical transcription company DBP, Inc. and contained some or all of the following information: full names, medical record information and social security numbers. (Lentz, 11/29)
CBS News:
Minnesota Office Of Cannabis Management Denies Petition To Add Inhalers, Flower And Concentrates To Medical Program
The Office of Cannabis Management says it will not add any additional delivery methods to the medical cannabis program in 2025. The office defines delivery method as the form in which a medication is taken. Three petitions to expand delivery method to include dry powder inhalation, infused flower and concentrates were presented to the office for review before the state's Dec. 1 deadline. (11/27)
The Maine Monitor:
Maine Proposes Major Staffing Increases For Assisted Living And Residential Care Facilities
In the first major update to assisted living and residential care regulations in more than 15 years, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services has proposed significantly increasing staffing requirements, among other changes. The proposed updates follow an investigation by The Maine Monitor and ProPublica into the state’s largest residential care facilities. It found dozens of violations of resident rights, including incidents of abuse and neglect, as well as more than 100 cases in which residents wandered away from their facilities and hundreds of medication and treatment violations. (Lundy, 11/27)
ProPublica:
Idaho Has Failed To Reform Its Troubled Coroner System For Decades
Idaho has known for at least 73 years that its frontier-era coroner system does not work. For just as long, the state has failed to make meaningful changes to it. In a review of legislative records and news archives going back to 1951, ProPublica found a pattern — repeating almost every decade — of reform-minded legislators, trade groups, members of the public, doctors, lawyers and even some coroners pushing to change how Idaho handles death investigations. (Dutton, 12/2)
CBS News:
Michigan Medicine To Discontinue University Of Michigan Health Plan After 2025
At the end of 2025, Michigan Medicine will discontinue the University of Michigan Health Plan. The university, who announced the move on Wednesday, says the move will allow University of Michigan Health to focus resources on direct patient care, education and research. Michigan Medicine is the majority owner of the UM Health Plan, which operates the Michigan Care and Michigan Care Advantage plans. University officials say the move won't impact current Michigan Care benefits or benefits for 2025. (Lentz, 11/30)
AP:
2 Indianapolis Police Officers Face Trial In Black Man's Death During Mental Health Crisis
Two Indianapolis police officers are set to stand trial in the death of Black man after being shocked with a Taser and restrained during a mental health crisis in his parents’ home. (Callahan, 12/2)
Axios:
Food Bank Demand Continues To Rise
Most food banks are seeing more demand than last year going into the holiday season, according to the nonprofit Feeding America's survey of 157 food banks. Food insecurity has steadily risen since before the pandemic, with 65% of food banks recording an increase in the number of people served in October 2024 compared to October 2023. (Rubin, 11/28)