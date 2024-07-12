Most US Adults Support Protecting Access To IVF: Survey
According to a new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, 6 in 10 U.S. adults support protecting IVF access. When it comes to the complex issue of the destruction of unused embryos, opinions are more mixed — 4 in 10 people are "neutral" about banning it.
AP:
Majority Of U.S. Adults Support Protecting Access To IVF: AP-NORC Poll
Relatively few Americans fully endorse the idea that a fertilized egg should have the same rights as a pregnant woman. But a significant share say it describes their views at least somewhat well, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The new survey comes as questions grow around reproductive health access in the continued fallout from the decision by the Supreme Court to end federal abortion protections. (Long and Thomson-Deveaux, 7/12)
The Hill:
Abortion Bans' Impact: Senate Report Highlights Travel, Access Issues
A report from Senate Democratic staff shows the cascading effects of abortion bans across all states, even those where the procedure is still legal. The report, led by staff of Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and joined by all the Democratic women senators, as well as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), was based off interviews with more than 80 health care providers and advocates. (Weixel, 7/11)
In reproductive health news from across the country —
AP:
Arizona Abortion Initiative Backers Sue To Remove 'Unborn Human Being' From Voter Pamphlet Language
Backers of a November abortion rights ballot initiative have sued a GOP-led legislative committee that seeks to include proposed language for the voter pamphlet referring to a fetus as an “unborn human being.” Arizona for Abortion Access filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court on Wednesday, asking that a judge refuse to allow the language favored by a Republican-dominated legislative group for the initiative summary. The summary will appear on a pamphlet voters can use to decide how to cast their ballots. (7/12)
AP:
New York's Top Court Allows 'Equal Rights' Amendment To Appear On November Ballot
A proposed amendment to New York’s constitution to bar discrimination over “gender identity” and “pregnancy outcomes” will appear on the ballot this November, the state’s high court ruled Thursday. The decision from the Court of Appeals affirms a lower court ruling from June, dismissing an appeal “upon the ground that no substantial constitutional question is directly involved,” effectively declining to take up the case. (Izaguirre, 7/11)
Also —
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?' Podcast:
GOP Platform Muddies Abortion Waters
As Donald Trump prepares to be formally nominated as the GOP’s candidate for president next week, the platform he will run on is taking shape. And in line with Trump’s approach, it aims to simultaneously satisfy hard-core abortion opponents and reassure more moderate swing voters. (Rovner, 7/11)