National Licensing Board Scraps Skills Test For Prospective Psychologists
The organization now will explore whether it will move to a single-session certification exam that tests both knowledge and skills. News from around the nation comes from Pennsylvania, Maine, Louisiana, and elsewhere.
The Texas Tribune:
Costly Psychologist License Exam Tossed After Texas Protest
A costly proposed national certification exam for psychologists has been scrapped for now after Texas’s licensing authority led the fight against it by considering crafting a cheaper alternative to alleviate the mental health provider shortage. (Simpson, 10/23)
WUSF:
How VA Health Centers Are Recovering In The Tampa Region After Hurricanes
VA health systems in the Tampa Bay region are working to get veterans' care back on track after hurricanes Milton and Helene caused disruptions. The storms led to thousands of outpatient appointment cancellations and forced one hospital to temporarily evacuate. But patients with critical needs continued to receive care throughout the disasters, and national VA officials are recognizing personnel for their hard work. (Colombini, 10/23)
CBS News:
Needle Exchange Program Resumes In Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh's needle exchange program is running again after the city suspended it last year after collection problems. Many of the homeless encampments have become dens of open-air drug sales and drug use. But while it's shutting down a camp on Grant Street for that reason, the city continues to provide syringes to those who live in others but rejects criticism it's aiding and abetting the drug problems there. (Sheehan, 10/22)
Stat:
Raising Alcohol Taxes: Industry Lobbyists Winning Statehouse Battles
For years, it has been a reliable way to cut back on the consumption of cigarettes and sugary drinks: raise taxes on them. So it might seem an obvious tactic to apply to alcohol, which contributes to untold injuries, diseases and deaths in the United States each year. (Cueto, 10/24)
NBC News:
A Year After Maine Mass Shooting, Gunman's Family Wants Action On Brain Injury Research In Military
For the family of the Army reservist who carried out a mass shooting across Maine's second-largest city one year ago, dissecting what provoked the deadly rampage has been daunting. ... But the unspeakable violence inflicted on this community has spurred a very public purpose for the family: bringing awareness to traumatic brain injuries among military members and a call to action for continued research. "We want to make sure this doesn't ever, ever happen again to another family," said Nicole Herling, the sister of gunman Robert Card. (Breslauer and Ortiz, 10/23)
AP:
Before Taylor Swift Show In New Orleans, A Homeless Encampment Is Moved
In anticipation of three Taylor Swift concerts, which could draw around 150,000 visitors to New Orleans’ Superdome this weekend, state authorities on Wednesday began clearing a nearby homeless encampment. Roughly 75 people who were living in tents beneath an overpass would be relocated roughly two blocks away, Louisiana State Police said. Advocates said the sweep would disrupt progress in finding long-term, permanent housing for those affected. Other people without shelter living in the historic, tourist-dependent French Quarter neighborhood would also be moved to the same location, officials said. (McGill, 10/23)
The New York Times:
A 4-Year-Old In Harlem Starved To Death At Home. How Were The Signs Missed?
Jahmeik Modlin was found emaciated in a Harlem apartment stocked with food. His family’s child-welfare case had been closed two years before. (Newman, 10/23)