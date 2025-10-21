NC Settlement: Nursing Facilities Can’t Ban Those With Addiction History
Stat reports that the Americans with Disabilities Act is the basis of the settlement, which could set national precedent for those taking addiction medications. Other industry news is on Hartford HealthCare, Kaiser Permanente, Atrium Health, and more.
Stat:
Addiction Advocates Win Landmark ADA Victory In N.C. Settlement
Two skilled nursing facilities in North Carolina reached a settlement this month that bars them from discriminating against people with a history of substance use — potentially setting a precedent for how long-term care facilities nationwide treat people with addiction. (Facher, 10/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Hartford HealthCare To Buy 2 Hospitals From Prospect Medical
Hartford HealthCare said Monday it won a bid to purchase two Connecticut hospitals from bankrupt Prospect Medical Holdings. The deal, which is subject to court approval, involves Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital. (Hudson, 10/20)
Stat:
Kaiser Nears Medicare Advantage Fraud Settlement With DOJ
The Justice Department and Kaiser Permanente are nearing a deal in their behind-the-scenes negotiations over the government’s claim that the California health care giant bilked Medicare out of $1 billion. (Bannow, 10/20)
Concord Monitor:
With Winter Looming, Long-Stalled Psychiatric Hospital In Concord Shows No Progress
Almost six months after work virtually stopped on a new psychiatric forensic hospital on Clinton Street, the construction site remains quiet due to issues with the foundation, and it is unclear when work will continue. (Brooks, 10/20)
North Carolina Health News and The Charlotte Ledger:
Charlotte Leaders Press For Answers On Atrium Health’s Housing Commitments
City and county leaders in Charlotte said they are pressing for answers after a Charlotte Ledger/NC Health News article last week highlighted slow progress on affordable housing tied to the city’s new medical innovation district, The Pearl. Some are also asking why the city’s contract with Atrium Health doesn’t legally require the hospital to fulfill all of the affordable housing commitments presented in 2021, when the city and county approved $75 million in public money for the district. (Crouch, 10/21)
Jacksonville Today / WJCT:
Ascension Florida Awarded $7.8 Million Grant To Expand Maternal Telehealth
Ascension Florida will expand its telehealth services for pregnant people after the award of a $7.8 million grant from the Florida Department of Health. The program will be fully operational in early 2026, according to Ascension Florida chief clinical officer Dr. Syed Jafri. (Brown, 10/20)
On the use of AI in health care —
Stat:
AMA Moves Into AI Regulation Debate With Digital Health Center
The American Medical Association on Monday announced a new Center for Digital Health and AI to influence how novel technology is used and regulated in health care. The center is one of the first major initiatives from CEO John Whyte, who took the helm of the physician lobbying group earlier this year after seven years as the chief medical officer of WebMD. (Aguilar, 10/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Humata Prior Authorization Tool Coming To Microsoft AI Assistant
Humata Health will provide its prior authorization automation tool through Microsoft’s generative artificial intelligence assistant, Dragon Copilot. Microsoft launched Dragon Copilot in March to assist clinicians with documentation, revenue cycle management, patient engagement and decision support. (DeSilva, 10/20)