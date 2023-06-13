Nearly 15% Of US Kids Sought Mental Health Care In 2021: Study
New research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows how common mental health disorders are among youngsters in the U.S. Separate data show that Southern states may have carried the main brunt of mental health issues during covid.
CNN:
About 15% Of US Children Recently Received Mental Health Treatment, CDC Data Shows
Nearly 15% of children in the United States were recently treated for mental health disorders in 2021, according to new research from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The finding, released Tuesday by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, suggests that mental health disorders – such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or anxiety – are common among school-age children. (Howard, 6/13)
CIDRAP:
Study: Southern US Hit Hardest With Mental Health Concerns During Pandemic
A study from researchers at the University of Kansas shows Southern states may have carried the brunt of mental health troubles during the COVID-19 pandemic, with people in that region most consistently worried about finances throughout COVID-19 lockdowns and the emergence of new strains of the virus. The findings were published yesterday in PLOS One. (Soucheray, 6/9)
Also —
WTOP:
‘It’s OK To Not Be OK’: Fairfax Co. Opens Doors To Mental Health Facility For First Responders
First responders and 911 call takers facing the stress and challenges of the job in Fairfax County, Virginia, will now have a new place to connect with mental health professionals. The Fairfax County Public Safety Wellness Center held its grand opening on Monday. “Firefighters, police officers see things that are not normal and we see things that are not normal at a rate much higher than the rest of the population … so I think to be able to have some place where, minimally, you can go and talk about your experiences to make sure you’re in the best place personally to serve this community is the absolute way forward,” said Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis. (Uliano, 6/13)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Will Get More Mental Health Beds
The only stabilization unit in the state’s crisis services system that’s solely for adolescents used to help about 2,000 kids each year. Now, because of a shortage of mental health workers, it can take only 1,000.The other half of the children and teens in mental health crises are sent elsewhere, or more likely, left to wait in emergency rooms at hospitals across Colorado. (Brown, 6/12)