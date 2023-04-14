Nearly 90% Of Mpox Deaths In US Were Black Men

The data show the importance of “equitable access to prevention [and] treatment," said the CDC, which issued the report. Other news is on dengue, metapneumovirus, a rare fungal outbreak in Michigan, HIV, and malaria.

CNN: Almost 90% Of US Mpox-Related Deaths Were In Black Men, And Nearly All Had Weakened Immune Systems, CDC Reports

Almost 90% of mpox-related deaths in the United States were among Black men, and nearly all had weakened immune systems, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. From May 2022 to March 2023, 30,235 people in the US were diagnosed with mpox, previously known as monkeypox. Thirty-eight deaths were linked to mpox; 36 of them were men, and 33 were Black men. The average age of those who died was 34. (Russell, 4/13)

Medical Xpress: Why Did The Mpox Epidemic Wane? Belgian Researchers Offer A Theory

Did the recent mpox outbreak end because of "network immunity"? That's the theory being put forward by Belgian researchers at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in Copenhagen, Denmark (April 15-18). (4/13)

In updates on dengue, metapneumovirus, and blastomycosis —

CIDRAP: Florida Reports Second Local Dengue Case In Miami-Dade County

Florida, which reports sporadic local dengue infections, has confirmed two cases so far for 2023, both in Miami-Dade County, according to the latest surveillance update from the Florida Department of Health (Florida Health). In 2022, Florida reported 68 local dengue cases, mostly from Miami Dade County. The state had eliminated local dengue transmission in the 1930s, but experienced outbreaks in Key West in 2009 and 2010. (Schnirring, 4/13)

CBS News: What Is Human Metapneumovirus, The Infectious Respiratory Disease Spiking This Year?

In the year 2000, Dutch scientists went on a mission of exploration – not to discover lands or riches, but to identify unknown causes of acute respiratory infections. These illnesses, from the common cold to pneumonia, have been a plague on mankind throughout history. Most are caused by viruses, so if you've ever been told "you probably have a virus" by a clinician, they were likely correct. However, respiratory illnesses can be much more severe than simple colds. (Williams, 4/12)

ABC News: Everything You Need To Know About The Rare Fungal Infection That's Infected Nearly 100 People In Michigan

Nearly 100 cases of a rare, fungal infection have been linked to a Michigan paper mill. Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) said 19 cases of blastomycosis have been confirmed while another 74 are suspected. (Kekatos, 4/13)

On HIV/AIDS —

Dallas Morning News: North Texas HIV Nonprofit Lays Off Staff, Halts Community Testing As Revenue Declines

Prism Health North Texas, which runs five health clinics in the Dallas area focused on HIV and AIDS services, is laying off about 15% of its employees and ending certain community programs as it deals with inflation and revenue losses. Prism Health CEO Dr. John Carlo told The Dallas Morning News that roughly 30 employees were let go Thursday, mostly from administrative and executive tiers. After years of growth, the nonprofit will end its community STI testing — which he said tested between 3,000 and 4,000 people each year — and a program in which staff taught others about proper HIV treatments. (McGaughy, 4/14)

ABC News: Paul Edmonds, 5th Person Apparently Cured Of HIV, Steps Forward To Share His Story

One of only five people in the world to achieve full remission of HIV is stepping forward to share his story in an ABC broadcast exclusive. Paul Edmonds’ journey into medical history began decades ago. He was diagnosed with AIDS in 1988 - a time when it was a potential death sentence. Thanks to his own perseverance and advances in treatment, he survived - even thrived - after his diagnosis. (Salzman and Zepeda, 4/13)

On malaria —

BBC News: Ghana First To Approve 'World-Changer' Malaria Vaccine

Ghana is the first country to approve a new malaria vaccine that has been described as a "world-changer" by the scientists who developed it. The vaccine - called R21 - appears to be hugely effective, in stark contrast to previous ventures in the same field. Ghana's drug regulators have assessed the final trial data on the vaccine's safety and effectiveness, which is not yet public, and have decided to use it. The World Health Organization is also considering approving the vaccine. Malaria kills about 620,000 people each year, most of them young children. (Gallagher, 4/13)

