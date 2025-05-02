New 400-Page HHS Report Condemns Gender-Affirming Care For Youths
It's unclear who wrote the report, which snubs the advice and recommendations of top medical groups. It was immediately criticized by pediatric groups and transgender rights advocates.
The New York Times:
Federal Report Denounces Gender Treatments For Adolescents
Federal health officials published a report on Thursday declaring that the use of hormonal and surgical treatments in young people with gender dysphoria lacked scientific evidence and expressing concern about long-term harms, a stark reversal from previous agency recommendations and the advice of top U.S. medical groups. The report instead prioritized the role of psychotherapy, a divisive intervention to treat gender dysphoria that many advocates and physicians have equated with so-called conversion therapy. (Ghorayshi and Harmon, 5/1)
ProPublica:
A Gutted Education Department’s New Agenda: Roll Back Civil Rights Cases, Target Transgender Students
The Trump administration is subverting the traditional priorities of the department’s decimated civil rights office by making discrimination investigations practically impossible — instead enforcing its own anti-diversity campaign. (Richards and Cohen, 5/2)
In related news from Ohio —
Columbus Dispatch:
Ohio Supreme Court Allows Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors To Resume – For Now
Ohio can continue to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors while a legal fight plays out, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled April 29. House Bill 68 prevents doctors from prescribing hormones, puberty blockers or gender reassignment surgery before patients turn 18. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of two transgender girls and their families, contending it violates the right of transgender Ohioans to choose their health care. (BeMiller, 4/29)
If you need help —
The Trevor Project Lifeline provides counseling support for LGBTQ+ young people 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call them at 1-866-488-7386.