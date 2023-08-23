New Bill Would Require Sex Ed To Be Taught Nationwide

The Real Education and Access for Healthy Youth Act would make sex education a requirement nationwide, The 19th reports. Just three states require comprehensive lessons now. Meanwhile in Georgia and Missouri, legal battles over trans gender care continue.

The 19th: Many States Don’t Require Schools To Teach Sex Ed. A New Bill Would Change That.

The type of sex ed students in this country receive depends largely on the state they call home. Some youth learn about the importance of consent or contraception, while others receive instruction on abstinence or sexually transmitted infections. Some don’t get any sex ed at all. What nearly all students in the nation have in common, however, is that they live in states that don’t require them to be taught comprehensive sexuality education. (Nittle, 8/22)

On transgender health care —

AP: Citing Appeals Court, Georgia Asks Judge To Reinstate Ban On Hormone Therapy For Transgender Minors

Citing a recent ruling affecting Alabama, Georgia officials asked a federal judge Tuesday to allow the state to resume enforcement of its restriction on hormone therapy for transgender people under the age of 18. Judge Sarah Geraghty should vacate her order blocking Georgia’s hormone therapy ban because an appeals court allowed enforcement of a similar Alabama law, attorneys for the state of Georgia said in a court filing. (Thanawala, 8/22)

AP: Court Battle Begins Over Missouri's Ban On Gender-Affirming Health Care For Minors

Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey and the families of transgender children are in court this week fighting over whether a new law banning minors from receiving gender-affirming health care will take effect as scheduled Monday. Lawyers last month sued to overturn the law on behalf of three families of transgender minors, doctors and two LGBTQ+ organizations. They asked a county judge to temporarily block the law as the court challenge against it plays out. (Ballentine, 8/22)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

AP: Fake Arizona Rehab Centers Scam Native Americans Far From Home, Officials Warn During Investigations

Autumn Nelson said she was seeking help for alcohol addiction last spring when fellow members of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana suggested a rehabilitation center in Phoenix, far to the south. The 38-year-old said the center even bought her a one-way airline ticket to make the 1,300-mile (2,100-kilometer) journey. But Nelson said after a month, she was kicked out after questioning why there was one therapist for 30 people and no Native American staff despite a focus on Native clients. (Snow, 8/23)

The Texas Tribune: New Texas Law Brings Fentanyl Awareness Curriculum To Public Schools

More than 40 years after former First Lady Nancy Reagan launched her famous “Just Say No” advertising campaign, Texas and the rest of the nation are once again trying to combat youth drug use through public school awareness programs. (Simpson, 8/23)

Axios: More Than 121,000 Hoosiers Over 65 Have Alzheimer's

An estimated 11% of adults aged 65 or older in Indiana — about 121,300 people — have Alzheimer's disease, per a new study. It's critical for public health officials, policymakers and others to have a clear look at the number of Alzheimer's cases in a given area, the authors say — in part because caring for those with the disease cost an estimated $321 billion nationwide last year, much of which came via Medicare and Medicaid. (Fitzpatrick and Hurt, 8/22)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Eyeing More Community-Based Care, NH Health Officials Aim To Eventually Make Nursing Homes A Last Resort

New Hampshire’s population is getting older. But there's not enough people to take care of those who are aging — and not enough money to help. State officials, policy experts and long term care providers gathered in Portsmouth on Monday to discuss how they're addressing those challenges and working to make New Hampshire a better place to age. (Cuno-Booth, 8/22)

