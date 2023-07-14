New Covid Shots Should Be Priced At ‘Reasonable Rate,’ Becerra Demands
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told makers of updated covid shots to limit prices for the drugs come the fall. Becerra warned that gouging would violate the trust of the U.S. public. He also said the shots are expected by late September.
Stat:
HHS Leader Tells Covid Vaccine Makers To Set 'Reasonable' Prices
Amid ongoing controversy over the cost of medicines, a key Biden administration official told Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers that their next round of shots should be priced reasonably, a move that comes after two key suppliers were accused of price gouging. (Silverman, 7/13)
Reuters:
US Govt Tells Vaccine Makers To Price Updated COVID Shots Reasonably
COVID vaccine makers should price their updated shots for the fall at a reasonable rate that would reflect the benefits they received through government investments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Thursday. The U.S. government will also launch a $1 billion "Bridge Access Program" for this fall, to help those without insurance and the underinsured to continue getting vaccines and treatments at no cost. (7/13)
The Hill:
$130 Per Shot COVID Vaccines? Manufacturers Warned Against Price Gouging
“Updated COVID-19 vaccines entering the market this fall should be priced at a reasonable rate, reflective of the value that you have obtained through U.S. government investment,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a Thursday letter to the CEOs of Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax. “Price gouging behavior takes advantage of the trust the American people have placed in you through the COVID-19 response,” Becerra said. (Weixel, 7/13)
Meanwhile, in news on when updated shots should be expected —
CNN:
First On CNN: Updated Covid Shot Should Be Ready By ‘Latter Part Of September,’ HHS Secretary Says In Letter To Manufacturers
On Thursday morning, US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter to the CEOs of Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax detailing how, after the transition to commercialization, HHS expects “that vaccines will remain available in the types of locations where the public currently receives them – including pharmacies, clinics, healthcare provider offices, health departments, and other points of care – to maximize access.” (Howard, 7/13)