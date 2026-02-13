New Tech Helps Retrieve More Viable Eggs In Fertility Treatments

The device, called OvaReady, uses AutoIVF technology to isolate eggs so they can be fertilized by sperm. It successfully found hidden eggs in over 50% of cases. AutoIVF is in discussions with the Food and Drug Administration.

The New York Times: New Method Can Find Hidden Eggs To Aid In Fertility Treatment

Fertility experts know that the more eggs retrieved from a woman, the better the chances that one of them will lead to a viable embryo that will result in the birth of a baby. Now, a new study suggests something startling, even to many in the field: the conventional method of searching for eggs often fails to find all of them, and a new technology that automates the process may significantly increase the number recovered. (Belluck, 2/12)

CIDRAP: COVID Infection May Impair Male Fertility, But Vaccination Shows No Effect, Review Suggests

COVID-19 infection may meaningfully affect male reproductive health, while having limited consequences for female fertility or assisted reproductive technology (ART) outcomes, according to a new umbrella review published this week in Vaccine. In contrast, COVID vaccination showed little impact on fertility in either men or women. (Bergeson, 2/12)

Bloomberg: Pregnant Women Die At Higher Rates When States Restrict Abortion

State abortion restrictions put in place during the last two decades have resulted in more women dying during or after childbirth, leading to about 16 additional deaths a year across the states that became more stringent, new research finds. The study from Columbia University Irving Medical Center found that restrictions have ratcheted up since 2005, when eight states had at least five limitations on things like how and when patients could access the procedure, and who could perform it. (Court, 2/12)

Bloomberg: Nestlé Boosts Infant Formula Production To Prevent Shortages After Recall

Nestlé SA is ramping up production of infant formula to avert a shortage, after a contamination crisis led the Swiss foodmaker and rival producers Danone SA and Groupe Lactalis to recall hundreds of batches. Five Nestlé factories in France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands are running 24 hours a day to boost supply, particularly products for babies under the age of one, it said. A filing seen by Bloomberg showed Nestlé asked Swiss authorities for permission to conduct night and holiday work at its Konolfingen plant on Jan. 6, the day after the global recall began. (Kinzelmann and Deutsch, 2/13)

NBC News: Harmful Chemicals Lurk In Extensions And Braiding Hair Marketed To Black Women, Study Finds

The same chemicals found in pipes, pesticides and floor tiles are also present in some wigs, braiding hair and hair extensions, a new study published Wednesday in the journal Environment & Health found. Researchers at the Silent Spring Institute, a scientific research nonprofit organization based in Massachusetts, tested 43 hair extension products purchased online and from local beauty supply stores and identified 169 chemicals present overall, including dozens of harmful substances such as flame retardants, pesticides and compounds used to stabilize plastics. (Bellamy, 2/12)

The New York Times: Bans On Many CBD Products Loom This Year

Millions of Americans who rely on the cannabis compound CBD to ease arthritis, anxiety, sleep problems or plain old boredom could soon be in for a shock. By November, many CBD creams, tinctures, gummies and beverages are to be swept from shelves nationwide, under a provision of the legislation that reopened the U.S. government last fall. Some states are already curtailing sales. New Jersey’s ban goes into effect in April. (Hoffman, 2/12)

The Hill: CDC Warns Travelers Of Seychelles Chikungunya Outbreak

The Seychelles are the subject of a new travel advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amid an ongoing virus outbreak. The health organization issued a “Level 2” advisory for the archipelago, urging U.S. travelers to “practice enhanced precautions” when visiting the island republic. According to the CDC, the Seychelles, located in the western Indian Ocean, is experiencing an outbreak of chikungunya, a virus that is spread to humans through mosquito bites. (Unger, 2/12)

The Wall Street Journal: The Guthrie Kidnapping Has Families Rethinking Senior Safety And Independence

The Nancy Guthrie case, while a nightmare for one high-profile family, is striking a personal chord with millions of Americans. We all have aging relatives or friends and worry about something happening to them. Many live alone, hundreds of miles away. They may have lots of friends, golf five times a week, but are still 80 or 90 and likely to have chronic health conditions. What if they fall, get in an accident, have a stroke, get scammed? The Guthrie case adds another, more horrific scenario. (Ansberry, 2/13)

Military.com: VA Releases Newest Veteran Suicide Data. Here's What They Found.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released its latest National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, with the most recent available data showing little change from the previous year in terms of annual suicides and daily averages. The report analyzed veteran suicides between 2001-2023, with 2023 being the most recent year for which data is available. Suicides among veterans in 2023 totaled 6,398, a slight decrease from the 6,442 suicides in 2022. The average number of daily veteran suicides fell from 17.6 in 2022 to 17.5 in 2023. (Mordowanec, 2/13)

