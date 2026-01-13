New Way To Fight Alzheimer’s Uses Protein Found In Garlic
Johns Hopkins is exploring an Alzheimer's treatment that focuses on increasing hydrogen sulfide production at the cellular level. Meanwhile, researchers at Brown University have discovered a noninvasive way to predict the likelihood of people with mild cognitive impairment developing Alzheimer’s disease.
The Baltimore Sun:
New Alzheimer's Treatment Goal Found
Johns Hopkins researchers identified a new target for treating Alzheimer’s disease by focusing on a protein that produces tiny amounts of hydrogen sulfide in healthy brain cells. The gas that gives rotten eggs their signature smell also protects brain cells from damage, and the researchers told The Baltimore Sun that you can get more of it from eating foods like broccoli and garlic. (Hille, 1/12)
ScienceDaily:
A Hidden Brain Signal May Reveal Alzheimer’s Long Before Diagnosis
Researchers have discovered a brain activity pattern that can predict which people with mild cognitive impairment are likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. Using a noninvasive brain scanning technique and a custom analysis tool, they detected subtle changes in electrical signals tied to memory processing years before diagnosis. The findings point to a new way of spotting Alzheimer’s early—by listening directly to how neurons behave. (1/12)
The Independent:
Sound Stimulation Can Flush Out Toxic Alzheimer’s Proteins From Brain, Scientists Find
Scientists have shown that a non-invasive sound stimulation of the brain at a specific frequency can clear toxic proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease, an advance that could lead to low-cost therapy. (Sankaran, 1/13)
The Washington Post:
Risky Medications Still Prescribed To Dementia Patients Despite Warnings
An estimated quarter of traditional Medicare beneficiaries with dementia are prescribed risky, brain-altering drugs despite years of clinical guidelines cautioning against the practice, a new study shows. The drugs fall into five broad categories — including antidepressants, antipsychotics, and barbiturates — that may leave older adults in a drowsy, confused fog that can make them less steady on their feet and more prone to falls. (Johnson, 1/12)
New York Post:
‘Potentially Scary’ Link Between Nose Picking And Alzheimer’s
Researchers are investigating the theory that trauma to the nasal lining can transmit germs to the brain, potentially triggering inflammation and the formation of amyloid plaques. (Swartz, 1/13)
Also —
New Orleans Times-Picayune:
‘Rare In This World’: Memory Cafes Provide Community For Alzheimer’s Patients, Caregivers
The New Orleans Jewish Community Center’s Alzheimer's Care and Enrichment Program has become a lifeline for families dealing with dementia. (Mipro, 1/12)