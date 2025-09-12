New York Surgery Center Is Latest Casualty Of Federal Funding Cuts

A spokesperson for Kaleida Health stated that Medicaid reimbursement funding reductions were among the reasons for shutting down its surgery center starting Oct. 1. Also: the impact of CMS' outpatient plan on ambulatory surgery centers; a liquid cancer biopsy early-detection test; and more.

Becker's Hospital Review: New York Surgery Center To Close, Citing Federal Funding Cuts

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health plans to close its Millard Fillmore Surgery Center in Williamsville, N.Y., on Oct. 1, laying off 32 employees. “The decision to close the surgery center was based on a number of factors, including pending federal funding reductions, particularly in Medicaid reimbursement, a spokesperson for Kaleida Health said in a Sept. 11 statement shared with Becker’s. “It was also based on a thoughtful review of the overall financial sustainability of the facility and the availability of similar services in the community.” (Ashley, 9/11)

KFF Health News: A Surgical Team Was About To Harvest This Man’s Organs — Until His Doctor Intervened

Lying on top of an operating room table with his chest exposed, Larry Black Jr. was moments away from having his organs harvested when a doctor ran breathlessly into the room. “Get him off the table,” the doctor recalled telling the surgical team at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital as the team cleaned Black’s chest and abdomen. “This is my patient. Get him off the table.” (Anthony, 9/12)

Modern Healthcare: AMA's CPT Codes For Remote Monitoring, AI Updated For 2026

Efforts to include artificial intelligence and remote monitoring services in standard billing codes are gaining traction. The American Medical Association released nearly 300 new Current Procedural Terminology billing codes Thursday as part of its proposed 2026 code set. (Hudson, 9/11)

Modern Healthcare: What CMS' Outpatient Plan For Cardiac Ablations Means For ASCs

Hospitals could see another popular procedure move to ambulatory surgery centers if it is reimbursed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Cardiac ablations are among a larger group of procedures CMS is considering adding to the list of procedures they would cover at ASCs and industry groups have advocated for their inclusion for years. Currently, the agency only reimburses the procedures in hospital and hospital outpatient settings. (Dubinsky, 9/11)

MedPage Today: FTC's Change Of Heart On Noncompetes Draws Mixed Reviews

The Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) change of heart on noncompete agreements has left some healthcare organizations concerned and others applauding the shift. In April 2024, the FTC issued a final rule banning most noncompete agreements in employer contracts. Noncompetes, as they're known, prevent employees from working for a competing employer or from opening a competing business even after the relationship with a prior employer has ended. One in five American workers, or 30 million people nationwide, are subject to noncompete clauses, according to Benjamin Cady, an attorney in the FTC's Office of Policy Planning. (Frieden, 9/11)

The Wall Street Journal: AbbVie In Settlement With Generic Drugmakers On Rinvoq

AbbVie has struck a deal with generic drugmakers aimed at extending patent protection for its blockbuster autoimmune drug Rinvoq well into the next decade. AbbVie on Thursday said it has settled litigation with all generic manufacturers that have filed applications with the Food and Drug Administration for generic versions of Rinvoq, which is approved for use in several autoimmune diseases. (Kellaher, 9/11)

Stat: Exact Sciences Launches Cancerguard, A Liquid Biopsy Cancer Test

Consumers can now purchase Exact Sciences’ liquid biopsy early detection test, Cancerguard, and get an indication of whether they might have one of 50 different cancers included in the test’s analysis. The biotechnology company launched the test on Wednesday, and Tom Beer, Exact’s chief medical officer, relayed the news with elation. (Chen, 9/11)

Hartford Courant: Strokes Can Cause Debilitating Damage. Two UConn Researchers Have Found A Way To Limit It

With limited treatment options for stroke patients available, two UConn researchers are developing an experimental drug that is capable of protecting the brain and improving recovery after a cerebral vascular accident also known as a brain attack. (Stanford, 9/11)

MedPage Today: GLP-1 Drugs Reduce Rheumatoid Arthritis Symptoms, Study Suggests

Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who used GLP-1 receptor agonists had less disease activity and improved cardiovascular biomarkers, a small retrospective study indicated. (Gever, 9/11)

Stat: What's Behind New Pharma Interest In Psychedelic Treatments

AbbVie’s purchase of Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals’ psychedelic compound bretisilocin for up to $1.2 billion last month marked the first time a traditional pharma company has bought an investigational psychedelic drug. The deal suggests pharma is getting more comfortable with psychedelic drugs, despite the Food and Drug Administration’s rejection of MDMA last year. (Goldhill, 9/11)

Fox News: Prescription Drugs Linked To Rising Fall Deaths In Seniors, Expert Says

For older adults, minor falls can pose major threats, as their risk of death after a fall has tripled in the U.S. over the last 30 years. Some experts believe that certain medications — a category called fall risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs) — could be to blame. Dr. Thomas A. Farley, a Washington, D.C.–based public health expert, writes in the medical publication JAMA that lifestyle changes alone can’t explain the spike. (Quill, 9/11)

The New York Times: 2025 Lasker Awards Given To Cell Biology And Cystic Fibrosis Pioneers

The Lasker Awards, which honor fundamental discoveries and clinical advances that improve human health, were given on Thursday to scientists for discovering hidden complexity in cells, new states of biological matter, and a potent treatment for cystic fibrosis. (Zimmer and Kolata, 9/11)

