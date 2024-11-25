Newest Perk On Company Health Insurance Plans: Menopause Benefits
The Washington Post reports on benefits popping up at an increasing number of companies, including time off, access to experts, flexible dress code, and more. Also: PFAS in breast milk, postpartum depression, a Virginia postnatal retreat, and more.
New Menopause Benefits Are Showing Up In Some Company Health Insurance Plans
A growing number of companies have begun to offer employees access to menopause-related benefits in their health insurance, including paid time off, access to health providers knowledgeable about menopause, coverage of medication for menopause symptoms, and even altered work schedules and relaxed dress code options. These benefits are meant to help employees cope with symptoms such as hot flashes, depression and other physical discomforts. (Kritz, 11/24)
In other news about women's health —
Makeup, Fragrance And Hair Dye Use In Pregnancy Leads To More PFAS In Breast Milk – Study
Higher usage of personal care products among pregnant or nursing women leads to higher levels of toxic PFAS “forever chemicals” in their blood and breast milk, new research shows, presenting a serious health threat to developing children. The new study helps connect the dots among previous papers that have found concerning levels of PFAS in personal care products, umbilical cord blood, breast milk and shown health risks for developing children. (Perkins, 11/23)
How The Menninger Clinic Helped A Mom With Postpartum Depression
When asked at age 4 what she wanted to be when she grew up, Houston native Adelaide Blandford simply responded, “a mom.” Now the 32-year-old spends her days with her son Robert, who turns 2 in December. “It’s my dream job,” Blandford said. Not long ago, however, reaching this ideal felt impossible. A serious case of postpartum depression stood in the way, and nearly cost Blandford her life. (Peyton, 11/24)
Inside A Sleek Hotel, New Moms Find Postpartum Pampering And Sleep
After hours upon hours of labor, an unplanned C-section, an impossibly long walk to the car and a jittery drive away from the hospital, Charlotte Campbell felt like most new moms: Overwhelmed. Exhausted. Anxious. Then she and her husband pulled up to a sleek Northern Virginia hotel, took the elevator to the 19th floor and entered Sanu Postnatal Retreat. (Shammas, 11/24)
Also —
Home Is The Most Dangerous Place For Women, Says Global Femicide Report
An estimated 140 women and girls across the world die at the hands of their partner or family member every day, according to new global estimates on femicide by the UN. The report by UN Women found 85,000 women and girls were killed intentionally by men in 2023, with 60% (51,100) of these deaths committed by someone close to the victim. The organisation said its figures showed that, globally, the most dangerous place for a woman to be was in her home, where the majority of women die at the hands of men. (Kelly, 11/25)