Newest Pitch To Resistant Dairy Farmers: Anonymous Bird Flu Testing
Public health officials, hoping to get a bigger picture of the spread of the spread of the H5N1 virus, think anonymous testing might encourage fearful farmers, Axios reports. Covid, plague, measles, and Jamestown Canyon virus are also in the news.
Axios:
Health Officials Pitch Anonymous Bird Flu Testing
Public health officials seeking a better view of how bird flu is spreading in cows have a new pitch for resistant dairy farmers: anonymized testing. Many farmers are refusing to test their herds, fearing the economic consequences, while concern builds that the relatively benign virus could morph into a much bigger risk to humans. (Reed, 7/10)
ScienceNews:
Bird Flu Viruses May Infect Mammary Glands More Commonly Than Thought
The new study finds that the H5N1 virus currently circulating in U.S. cows also charts a path to mammary glands, suggesting that the tissue unique to mammals is a more common target for the virus than originally thought. (de Jesus, 7/8)
Stat:
Debate: Is Bird Flu Virus In Cows Adapted To Better Infect Humans?
A study published Monday provides new evidence that the H5N1 virus currently causing an outbreak of bird flu in U.S. dairy cattle may be adapted to better infecting humans than other circulating strains of the virus, a result that is already courting controversy among the world’s leading flu researchers. (Molteni, 7/8)
On the covid surge —
San Francisco Chronicle:
COVID Hospital Visits Are Rising In California. Are Symptoms Changing?
California’s COVID-19 emergency room visits and test positivity rate are rising sharply as the summer coronavirus wave gains momentum with some people reporting more severe symptoms than in previous encounters with the illness. However, there are signs of hope. Current figures remain far lower than in previous years, and health officials have now recommended an updated fall vaccine to protect against the latest coronavirus variants during the anticipated winter surge. (Vaziri, 7/9)
KHON:
Hawaii Faces Shortage Of Covid Vaccines As Demand Surges
The storage unit at Doctors of Waikiki is out of Covid vaccines. “Like everything, when there’s a higher demand, you have issues with getting certain products,” said Dr. Tony Trpkovski. “And right now because we’re seeing an uptick in Covid, we’re seeing an increased demand for the vaccine.” Experts say that demand increased because of timing with graduations, summer-time get-togethers and peak travel season. (7/9)
On plague, measles, and Jamestown Canyon virus —
ABC News:
Colorado Public Health Officials Confirm Human Plague Case In The State
Colorado public health officials have confirmed a human case of plague in a Pueblo County resident, according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Plague is very rare, with an average of seven human plague cases reported annually in the U.S., according to the CDC. (Reinstein, 7/10)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
Health Officials ID Measles Case In New Hampshire Resident
State health officials have identified a case of measles in an unvaccinated New Hampshire resident. This and another recently confirmed case in Vermont are linked to an international traveler who visited Hanover in late June. Health officials say the New Hampshire resident may have exposed others to the highly contagious disease while visiting several public places. (Cuno-Booth, 7/9)
WMTW:
Mosquitoes In Maine Test Positive For Jamestown Canyon Virus
Mosquitoes collected from Orono have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus. The town said it got verbal notice of the positive test from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention before the state agency confirmed the news on Tuesday. The Maine CDC said this mosquito pool, a group of up to 50 mosquitoes collected for regular testing, is the first in the state this year to test positive for any virus transmitted by mosquitoes. (Bartow, 7/9)