No Link Found Between Wegovy, Ozempic, And Increased Suicidal Thoughts
Instead, a new large study finds a lower risk of new and recurrent suicidal thoughts in patients taking semaglutide, the active ingredient in popular weight-loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic. News outlets also report on the drugs' impact on the insurance and pharmaceutical landscape.
Reuters:
Wegovy, Ozempic Not Linked To Increase In Suicidal Thoughts, US Study Finds
A large U.S. study found no evidence that taking Novo Nordisk's Ozempic or Wegovy is tied to an increase in suicidal thoughts, researchers reported on Friday. Both Ozempic for type 2 diabetes and the obesity treatment Wegovy have the same active ingredient, semaglutide. Instead, the analysis of electronic medical record data from more than 1.8 million patients found a lower risk of new and recurrent suicidal thoughts in those taking semaglutide compared to those using other medications for weight loss or diabetes. (Lapid, 1/5)
More news about weight-loss drugs —
Bloomberg:
Weight Loss Drugs Can Now Be Delivered To Your Home By Eli Lilly
Eli Lilly & Co. launched a service to sell its weight-loss drugs directly to the public. That pits the company against startups such as Ro and Noom that have fed the frenzy over GLP-1 medications by making them easy to access online. ... It will also offer direct home delivery of certain drugs through third-party pharmacies, Lilly has partnered with closely-held Form Health Inc., a virtual weight loss program, on obesity and will work with 9amHealth Inc on its diabetes offerings. (Muller, 1/4)
Bloomberg:
Merck Looks To Join The Weight-Loss Drug Frenzy
Merck & Co. is seeking new obesity-fighting drugs called GLP-1s, joining a host of companies angling for a slice of the exploding market. The drug giant is looking for therapies that provide health benefits for diabetes and other disorders alongside weight loss, Chief Executive Officer Rob Davis said Thursday at an investor conference hosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Merck is seeking opportunities through its own drug development as well as deals, he said. (Cattan, 1/4)
Reuters:
Wegovy Maker Novo Nordisk Enters Research Tie-Ups With US Biotech Firms
Blockbuster weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk announced on Thursday research collaborations with two U.S. biotech firms, part of its efforts to stay ahead in big pharma's race to develop more treatments for cardiometabolic diseases. Novo, a Danish drugmaker whose share price rose 49% last year due to soaring demand for its weight-loss medicine Wegovy, said the partnerships with Omega Therapeutics and Cellarity Inc could lead to new treatments for people living with obesity and a type of liver disease known as MASH. (Fick, 1/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Ozempic Demand Drives Insurers To Ease Bariatric Surgery Coverage
Health insurance companies are expanding their coverage of bariatric surgery amid rising demand for pricey new weight loss drugs. Geisinger Health Plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield carriers in Massachusetts, Michigan and Vermont are among those easing access to bariatric surgery over the past year as patients seek medicines such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Ozempic and Eli Lilly's Trulicity that can cost about $1,000 a month in perpetuity. (Tepper, 1/4)