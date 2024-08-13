None Of The 25 Most-Used Lab Tests Can Diagnose Long Covid, Study Finds
The goal is to provide a diagnosis so that people suffering with long covid can receive appropriate care as quickly as possible. In a separate study, researchers discovered that among all age groups, teenagers were at greatest risk for severe covid.
Axios:
Lab Tests Can't Help Diagnose Long COVID, Study Shows
More than two dozen commonly available lab tests couldn't help diagnose long COVID in a study of more than 10,000 adults, leaving doctors still having to rule out other health conditions to confirm whether someone has the condition. (Bettelheim, 8/13)
CIDRAP:
New Studies Estimate Long-COVID Rates, Identify Risk Factors
New survey data from the landmark Women's Health Initiative (WHI) reveal that 34% of postmenopausal women [ages 50 to 79] infected with COVID-19 had symptoms lasting at least 8 weeks, while a separate 2-year telemedicine study shows that 84% and 61% of all infected patients still had symptoms 1 and 2 years later, respectively. (Van Beusekom, 8/12)
ABC News:
More Than Half Of US States Reporting 'Very High' COVID Activity Levels: CDC
More than half of U.S. states are reporting "very high" levels of COVID activity as the virus continues to spread and increase in many parts of the country, according to the latest wastewater data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 27 states are reporting "very high" levels and 17 states are reporting "high" levels of wastewater viral activity. The western region continues to see the highest levels followed by the South, Midwest and Northeast, respectively. (Benadjaoud, 8/12)
Axios:
Charted: COVID Surges In 32 States
Connecticut, Hawaii and Nevada were the only states with rates declining or likely declining. Southern states — including Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina — had some of the highest probabilities that the outbreak is spreading, the CDC estimated. (Bettelheim, 8/13)
CIDRAP:
Study Identifies Risk Groups For Severe COVID-19 By Patient Age
A new study in Open Forum Infectious Diseases analyzed the clinical features of and outcomes of pediatric and adult hospitalized COVID patients at five US sites, and found that teens were at greatest risk for severe disease among all children, and those 50 to 64 years old were at greatest risk among all adults. (Soucheray, 8/12)