North Carolina House Passes Bill That Would Limit Abortion After 12 Weeks

Legislators fast-tracked the measure that would reduce the window in North Carolina from 20 weeks to 12 in order to get an abortion. The bill passed with what would be a veto-proof majority.

AP: North Carolina House OKs Bill Tightening Abortion Limits

The North Carolina House on Wednesday approved a Republican package of abortion restrictions that would tighten the state’s ban on the procedure from after 20 weeks to after 12 weeks, while creating new exceptions but also more requirements for pregnant women and physicians. (Robertson and Schoenbaum, 5/4)

North Carolina Health News: Measure Limiting Abortions After 12 Weeks Passes NC House Along Party Lines In Late-Night Vote

Lawmakers, physicians and members of the public alike say they barely had time to read the bill that would impose new restrictions on accessing abortion before the bill was slated to be heard in the General Assembly Wednesday. But that didn’t stop Senate Bill 20 from moving quickly even as lawmakers raced to meet Thursday’s “crossover” deadline, when other bills have to get through votes in one of the legislative chambers in order to be considered this year or next. (Crumpler, 5/4)

The Kansas City Star: Missouri Republican Proposes Bill To Enable Murder Charges For Getting An Abortion

A Missouri Republican has offered legislation that would allow for women to be charged with murder if they get an abortion in the state. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon, an Ash Grove Republican, would give fetuses the same rights as humans who have been born, which would allow for criminal charges to be filed against anyone who gets an abortion, helps someone get an abortion or provides abortion care. (Bond, 5/3)

Wyoming Public Radio: Casper Mayor Apologizes For Posting A Fire Animation Following The Opening Of A Clinic That Offers Abortions

The Mayor of Casper has apologized for an animation that he posted in response to a story about the Wellspring Health Clinic that provides abortions opening its doors. Many took his comment as invoking violence to a business that was torched last spring. In late April, the clinic opened its doors after an arsonist set it on fire last spring. In response to an Oil City News story about it, the mayor posted a picture of a man dancing around a fire. Oil City News deleted the post per internal policy. (Kudelska, 5/3)

On abortion law challenges —

AP: Wisconsin Judge To Hear First Arguments In Abortion Lawsuit

A Wisconsin judge was set to hear arguments Thursday in a lawsuit challenging the state’s 174-year-old abortion ban, a statute held in abeyance for nearly five decades until the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year. (Richmond, 5/4)

In developments on abortion pills —

AP: Illinois City Backs Abortion Pills Ban, Defying Legal Risks

An Illinois city on Tuesday banned the mailing or shipping of abortion pills, defying the state’s Democratic attorney general and the American Civil Liberties Union, who have repeatedly warned that the move violates Illinois law’s protection of abortion as a fundamental right. The ordinance passed the City Council in Danville, near Illinois’ eastern border with Indiana, by one vote, a tiebreaker cast by Mayor Rickey Williams. (Foody, 5/3)

KFF Health News: Colorado Becomes The First State To Ban So-Called Abortion Pill Reversals

In Glenwood Springs, Colorado, registered nurse Katie Laven answers calls from people who’ve started the two-pill medication abortion regimen and want to stop the process. “They are just in turmoil,” said Laven, who works at the Abortion Pill Rescue Network and answers some of the roughly 150 calls it says come in each month. “They feel like, ‘Well, maybe an abortion would make it better.’ And then they take the abortion pill and they’re like, ‘I don’t feel better. In fact, I feel much worse that I did that.’” (Cleveland, 5/4)

Meanwhile, in news on protecting abortion access —

AP: California Launches Hotline To Provide Abortion Legal Help

California has joined with law firms and advocacy groups to create a hotline that provides access to information and pro bono services for people who need legal help related to abortion, as the state seeks to become a safe haven for reproductive rights since Roe vs. Wade was overturned. (Weber, 5/3)

AP: Michigan Democrats Act To Protect Abortion Rights Of Workers

Michigan Democrats continued efforts to protect abortion rights Wednesday as the state Legislature advanced a bill that would outlaw companies from retaliating against employees for receiving abortions. The bill passed along party lines in the Michigan House after previously having been approved by the Senate in March. It would amend the state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights act to prohibit employers from treating a worker differently for terminating a pregnancy. (Cappelletti, 5/3)

AP: Gov. Moore Signs Abortion Protections, Transgender Equity

At a time when Republican-led states are restricting or banning abortion and limiting gender-affirming care, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed measures into law on Wednesday to protect abortion rights and expand Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming treatment in the heavily Democratic state. (Witte, 5/3)

