North Dakota Supreme Court Upholds Injunction On Abortion Ban; 6-Week Ban Advances In Florida

Efforts to restrict or protect abortion access are reported from North Dakota, Florida, Nevada, California, New Mexico and elsewhere in the U.S.

The Bismarck Tribune: North Dakota Supreme Court Upholds Temporary Block Of State's Abortion Ban

The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a temporary block of the state's abortion ban. The ruling came Thursday in the lawsuit brought last summer by the Red River Women's Clinic, formerly the sole abortion provider in North Dakota. The clinic moved from Fargo to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, last year after the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in Roe v. Wade. (Dura, 3/16)

Tampa Bay Times: After Emotional Testimony, Bill Banning Abortion At 6 Weeks Of Pregnancy Moves Forward

A Florida House committee on Thursday voted to advance a bill that would restrict abortion to the first six weeks of pregnancy in nearly all cases, before some women know they’re pregnant — despite an ongoing lawsuit challenging a 15-week abortion cutoff that legislators passed last year. Unlike the current 15-week ban, the six-week legislation (HB-7) does have exceptions for rape and incest, but only up until 15 weeks of gestation, and only if there is “documentation proving” the rape or incest, such as a restraining order, police report, medical record or court order. (Farrington, 3/16)

WUSF Public Media: New Filings Are Submitted In A Lawsuit Challenging Florida's 15-Week Abortion Ban

Seven organizations have filed amicus briefs urging the Florida Supreme Court to rule against the state's law banning abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. In June, several health care providers and advocacy groups filed a lawsuit challenging the law as unconstitutional under the privacy clause of the Florida Constitution. In January, the Florida Supreme Court agreed to hear the case but has not yet set a date. The challenge comes as the Legislature is considering bills that would prevent abortions after six weeks. The measures provide for exceptions for survivors of rape and incest up to 15 weeks, with proof. (Carter, 3/16)

AP: Nevada Mulls Enshrining Abortion Rights In Its Constitution

Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro introduced a constitutional amendment Thursday that — over more than three years — could enshrine existing abortion rights in the state constitution, which would offer the highest level of state protection. (Stern, 3/16)

AP: California Bill To Protect Doctors Who Mail Abortion Pills

Doctors in California who mail abortion pills to people in other states would be protected from prosecution under a new bill to be unveiled Friday in the state Legislature. The bill would not let California extradite doctors who are facing charges in another state for providing abortion medication. It would also shield doctors from having to pay fines. And it would let California doctors sue anyone who tries to stop them from providing abortions. (Beam, 3/17)

AP: New Mexico Gov. Signs Bill Overriding Local Abortion Bans

New Mexico’s governor signed an abortion-rights bill Thursday that overrides local ordinances aimed at limiting access to abortion procedures and medications. Reproductive health clinics in New Mexico offer abortion procedures to patients from states, including Texas, with strict abortion bans. (Lee, 3/16)

KHN: KHN's 'What The Health?': Judging The Abortion Pill

This week, the eyes of the nation are on Texas, where a federal judge who formerly worked for a conservative Christian advocacy group is set to decide whether the abortion pill mifepristone can stay on the market. Mifepristone is half of a two-pill regimen that now accounts for more than half of the abortions in the United States. (3/16)

In related news about pregnancy and postpartum care —

AP: Mississippi Governor OKs Longer Postpartum Medicaid Coverage

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation Thursday to solidify a full year of Medicaid coverage for women after they give birth, saying it’s part of a “new pro-life agenda” to help mothers now that abortion access is restricted. Mississippi usually allows two months of postpartum Medicaid coverage. The state has allowed a full year of the coverage since the COVID-19 public health emergency started in 2020, although many patients have said the state did little to let them know postpartum coverage continued after the usual two months. (Pettus, 3/16)

Roll Call: OB-GYN Workforce Shortages Could Worsen Maternal Health Crisis

A patchwork of state laws in the aftermath of a Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion, combined with pandemic-related burnout and low reimbursement rates, could exacerbate an already looming national shortage of obstetrician-gynecologists, experts say. (Raman and Cohen, 3/16)

Noticias Telemundo for Axios: Study: Air Pollution, Stress Exposure For Pregnant Latinas Linked To Lower Birth Rate

Exposure to air pollution and psychological stresses among low-income Hispanic pregnant women can have an outsized effect on fetal growth, according to a study linking it to hampered growth. Latino populations in the U.S. are among the groups most consistently exposed to smog, lead poisoning, unsafe water, and toxic waste. (Franco, 3/16)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription