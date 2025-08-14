NY Man Charged In Cyberstalking Of Slain UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Relative
The man is accused of making repeated threatening calls to Brian Thompson's family member. He is due in court today. Other news is about a Mission Health settlement, reduced workforces at Providence and CentraCare, and Oracle's EHR platform.
AP:
Man Charged With Cyberstalking Family Member Of Killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
A New York man has been charged with cyberstalking a family member of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, allegedly leaving threatening voicemails that expressed glee about the insurance executive’s killing, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Shane Daley, 40, is accused of placing multiple calls to Thompson’s family member after the shooting, justifying the killing and saying that the person deserved to die in a similar manner, according to a criminal complaint. (8/14)
In corporate news —
Becker's Hospital Review:
HCA Reaches Settlement Agreement In North Carolina Antitrust Lawsuit
Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health and its owner, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, have settled a lawsuit filed by several North Carolina counties and municipalities alleging anticompetitive practices. As part of the agreement, Mission Health will donate $1 million to a new charity fund that will be created to provide healthcare cost assistance to families and individuals earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level, according to a joint Aug. 13 news release shared with Becker’s. (Cass, 8/13)
Modern Healthcare:
Providence Drops 1,800 Jobs In The Second Quarter
Providence had 1,800 fewer employees in the second quarter as the struggling system works on a financial turnaround. The decrease in number of employees from the first quarter was the result of layoffs and attrition, according to a spokesperson. The headcount reduction was disclosed in the Renton, Washington-based system’s quarterly earnings report published Tuesday. (Hudson, 8/13)
Modern Healthcare:
CentraCare Layoffs To Affect 535 Employees
CentraCare plans to lay off an estimated 535 employees as part of a cost-saving strategy. An estimated 70% of roles affected will be administrative and 30% will be patient-care positions, the St. Cloud, Minn.-based system said in a statement Wednesday. It declined to say when the cuts would go into effect. The system said affected employees will have the opportunity to apply for more than 350 open positions at the organization. (DeSilva, 8/13)
Modern Healthcare:
Oracle To Launch AI-Powered EHR Platform
Oracle Health is rolling out an artificial intelligence-enabled electronic health record platform, the company said Wednesday ahead of its chief rival’s annual user conference. The EHR, which was previewed at an October Oracle event, is immediately available to ambulatory providers. The product will be available to non-ambulatory customers at an unspecified later date, said Suhas Uliyar, senior vice president of product management at Oracle. (Tepper, 8/13)