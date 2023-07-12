NYC Could Mandate Indoor Air Quality Standards In Public Buildings

The Wall Street Journal says two new bills would, if adopted, require the city to measure and enforce air quality standards inside buildings like schools and municipal offices — an effort spurred by covid and recent wildfire smoke issues. Also in the news: Saharan dust particles have reached Florida.

The Wall Street Journal: NYC To Consider Indoor Air Quality Regulations Following Covid-19 And Summer’s Smoky Haze

New York City officials are set to propose indoor air quality regulations, legislation that has been in the works for nearly a year but found new urgency after heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires shrouded the skies along the East Coast. If adopted, two bills lawmakers are bringing forward Thursday would require the city to create standards to measure, monitor, report and enforce air quality inside schools and municipal buildings. Officials would have 18 months to craft such standards, which would be more detailed than current city building and health codes, proponents say. (Ailworth, 7/12)

The Washington Post: First Major Saharan Dust Event Reaches Florida. What It Means

Like the wildfire smoke across North America of late, the fine particles contained in Saharan dust can be harmful to breathe in large quantities, especially for those with respiratory issues and nearer the source. (Livingston, 7/11)

The New York Times: Phoenix Heat Becomes A Brutal Test Of Endurance

In triple-digit heat, monkey bars singe children’s hands, water bottles warp and seatbelts feel like hot irons. Devoted runners strap on headlamps to go jogging at 4 a.m., when it is still only 90 degrees, come home drenched in sweat and promptly roll down the sun shutters. Neighborhoods feel like ghost towns at midday, with rumbling rooftop air-conditioners offering the only sign of life. (Healy, 7/11)

WJCT News: Splash Pads Could Expose Children To Bacteria, A Jacksonville Doctor Warns

Splash pad visits might provide some relief from sweltering heat, but they could also be exposing children to bacteria that could make them sick. Dr. Pauline Rolle, medical director of Jacksonville Pediatrics and Southeast Georgia Primary Care for Ascension Medical Group, said parents should be careful when taking their kids to splash pads. “They're not always as sanitary as we would like them to be,” Rolle said. “I can't speak to Jacksonville in particular, but as a whole across the United States, they're typically not regulated very well and are not always required to have disinfectant.” (Pantano, 7/11)

Los Angeles Times: Newsom Launches $20-Million Campaign On The Dangers Of Extreme Heat

As California braces for its most intense and prolonged heat wave of the year, state officials are investing in new methods to warn residents of the dangers of soaring temperatures. Extreme heat is among the deadliest of all weather-related events, with the National Weather Service recording more heat-related fatalities than deaths from hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and other climate hazards in 2022. (Smith, 7/11)

USA Today: Mosquito-Borne West Nile Virus Detected In Ohio. What To Know

A mosquito sample collected in Cincinnati, Ohio has tested positive for the West Nile virus, the Cincinnati Health Department reported Monday. The department collected the sample during routine, ongoing "surveillance" to find mosquito-borne diseases in the Cincinnati area, located near the Ohio River, according to a news release. (Sutherland, 7/11)

USA Today: PFAS In US Drinking Water: Filtration Systems 'Band-Aid' To Problem

Consumer-available water filtration systems that everyday people can use to rid PFAS from tap water are the center of a new study from the nonprofit activist group Environmental Working Group. Scientists from the group researched the effectiveness of several filtration systems available to consumers across the U.S., and determined that they can serve as a "band-aid" to the problem until a longer-term solution comes to form, said Sydney Evans, a senior science analyst at the Environmental Working Group who has led many types of PFAS testing nationwide. (Jimenez, 7/12)

