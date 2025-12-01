NYC Officials Knew About Toxins In Air On 9/11 But Hid Testing Results: Union

Dozens of boxes of records undisclosed until now have allegedly shown that New York City officials "had real testing done. And when that testing was done, it was suppressed. And everyone was told the air was safe; people would have made different choices," a union official said. Also: An FDNY deputy chief whose firefighter son died on 9/11 has also now died of World Trade Center-related illnesses.

ABC7: FDNY Union Leaders Demand Answers After Discovery Of Documents About Toxins At World Trade Center Site After 9/11 Attacks

Members of the New York City Fire Department and union leaders held an emergency rally in Manhattan [last] Monday afternoon over the discovery of previously undisclosed records about ground zero. They are demanding answers after it was revealed that first responders were exposed to toxins on 9/11 that the city knew about but never shared. Officials say 68 previously undisclosed boxes containing information on the 9/11 toxins were found after legislation was ordered demanding a probe into what and when the city knew about toxins at ground zero. (11/25)

The New York Times: James Riches, Fire Chief Who Lost Firefighter Son On 9/11, Dies At 74

James J. Riches, a retired deputy chief for the New York City Fire Department who spent months in the wreckage of the World Trade Center searching for the remains of his firefighter son and others who were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, died on Thursday at his home in Brooklyn. He was 74. The death was confirmed by Thomas Riches, his youngest son, who attributed it to exposure to toxic dust at ground zero. “He had a long list of World Trade Center ailments from his time down there,” he said in a phone interview, “and it finally took its last toll on him.” (Rosenberg, 11/30)

In other health and wellness news —

MedPage Today: Study Finds New Risk Factor For Pancreatic Cancer

Mild dilatation of the main pancreatic duct, even without an obvious mass, is a risk factor for pancreatic cancer in high-risk individuals, according to data from a prospective cohort study. (Fuerst, 11/28)

The Hill: Cumin Seeds Could Help Lower Cholesterol, Aid In Weight Loss, Study Finds

A flavorful spice used in many dishes and even medicine has also shown promising results in other areas of health. Researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University led a clinical trial with 22 adults who had five grams of black cumin seed powder each day for eight weeks, and they showed a decrease in bad cholesterol and an increase in good cholesterol, showing the same outcomes as cholesterol-lowering medications. The 20 adults in the control group with no cumin showed no changes in cholesterol. (Perkins, 11/29)

The Washington Post: Ozempic Is Changing How We Spend Money And Time, Plus What We Eat

As people’s bodies change due to GLP-1s, so does their spending across industries including fashion, restaurants, gyms and travel. (Peiser, 12/1)

Phys.org: New Research Challenges Menstrual Taboo To Promote More Inclusive Workplaces

New research from the University of Portsmouth reveals how overlooked menstrual health is in the workplace, highlighting its significant impact on women's well-being, attendance, productivity and inclusion. Published in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, the study is the first to systematically examine the impact of severe menstrual symptoms at work, uncovering a major research gap and underscoring the need for inclusive policies to better support employees. (11/30)

