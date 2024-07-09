Officials Eye Poultry Markets As Origin Of H5N1 In San Francisco Wastewater
Additional bird flu virus particles also were detected in the wastewater in the California cities of Palo Alto and Richmond. Meanwhile, in Colorado, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has declared a disaster for an egg-laying facility in Weld County after almost 1.8 million infected chickens had to be put down.
Los Angeles Times:
Live Poultry Markets May Be Source Of Bird Flu Virus In San Francisco Wastewater
Federal officials suspect that live bird markets in San Francisco may be the source of bird flu virus in area wastewater samples. (Rust, 7/4)
Reuters:
Bird Flu Strain In US Cows Shows Minimal Air Spread In Ferret Study
The bird flu strain found in cows in the United States is not easily transmitted through the air among ferrets, a new study shows, although the scientist who led the work said it had shown some ability to spread this way. Ferrets are considered to be the best small mammal for studying influenza virus infection and transmission, and are often used to inform assessments of the public health risks of emerging viruses. (Rigby, 7/8)
Colorado Sun:
Nearly 1.8 Million Chickens Culled In Colorado Bird Flu Outbreak
Nearly 1.8 million chickens will be killed after bird flu was detected at an egg-laying operation in Weld County, a major resurgence on a commercial farm of the disease that has already seen more than 6 million birds culled. Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster declaration for the facility over the long holiday weekend. The move activates the state’s emergency operations plan and makes additional resources available to respond to the outbreak. (Ingold, 7/9)
In covid updates —
CIDRAP:
Young People's Mental Health Suffered Amid COVID Pandemic, 3 New Studies Suggest
The COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns harmed the mental health of Canadian and US youth, exacerbating depression, anxiety, and eating disorders among certain groups, according to a trio of new studies published in JAMA journals. (Van Beusekom, 7/8)
Fierce Biotech:
Cancer drug from lab of bankrupt biotech works against COVID-19 and MRSA lung damage in mice
Researchers at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) have published new findings that show an experimental cancer drug developed by a now-bankrupt biotech can suppress the virus in lung tissue. In a July 3 article in Science Translational Medicine, the UCSD team established that levels of damage-causing immune cells called myeloid cells are raised in the lungs of people with COVID-19 and other infections, like methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). (Floersh, 7/9)