Ohio Supreme Court: Ballot Measure Key To Abortion Rights Fight Must Be Modified

The state court ruled that partial changes should be made to the ballot measure, but mostly upheld it. At the heart of the matter is how easy it should be for voters to pass state constitutional amendments — impacting future efforts on enshrining abortion rights.

The Hill: Ohio’s Top Court Rules Parts Of Ballot Measure At Center Of Abortion Fight Must Be Rewritten

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Monday that a ballot measure at the center of an abortion fight in the state needed to be partially rewritten ahead of an August election, but also ruled against Democratic litigants on some of their key requests. Ohioans will be heading to the polls Aug. 8 to weigh in on a proposed constitutional amendment that would, if passed, require at least 60 percent of voters to pass any amendment to the state’s constitution — up from a simple majority. (Vakil, 6/12)

The Hill: Abortion Rights Advocates Face Test With Ohio Ballot Measure

One of the next big battles in the abortion rights fight is set to take place in Ohio later this summer, when voters will consider a ballot measure that could make it harder for the state to enshrine protections for the medical procedure. Ohioans are set to vote Aug. 8 on a proposal that, if passed, would require at least 60 percent of voters to pass any amendment to the state’s constitution — up from the current threshold of 50 percent. (Vakil, 6/13)

Abortion news from Nebraska, North Dakota, and Oregon —

WOWT: Nebraska Abortion Ban Lawsuit Continued Until July 19

Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit arguing LB574 is unconstitutional because it combined an abortion ban with a ban on gender-affirming care has been continued for another month. (Mastre, 6/12)

AP: Clinic, Physicians Challenge Revised North Dakota Abortion Laws In Ongoing Lawsuit

A former North Dakota abortion provider challenged one of the nation’s strictest abortion laws Monday, arguing the law “fragrantly violates” a court ruling supporting the right of patients in the state to obtain the procedure to preserve their life or health. The lawsuit initially filed last year by what was the conservative state’s sole abortion provider seeks to block a law recently approved by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Burgum. The law outlaws all abortions except in cases where women could face death or a “serious health risk” or pregnancies caused by rape and incest, but only in the first six weeks, when many women often don’t know they are pregnant. (Dura, 6/12)

Oregon Capital Chronicle: 150 Oregon Physicians Urge Legislature Not To Change Abortion Provisions In House Bill 2002

About 150 physicians oppose watering down a bill on abortion rights and gender-affirming care that is at the heart of the Senate walkout and currently the subject of intense negotiations. Republicans have stalled the Senate by walking out since May 3, partly over House Bill 2002 on abortion, gender-affirming care and other reproductive rights. Democrats have said it is one of their priorities. OPB reported Monday, and the Capital Chronicle confirmed, that Democrats are considering softening language that would allow a child of any age to receive an abortion without parental consent. That provision is one that the physicians – “a group of pediatricians, obstetricians and family medicine doctors from across the state” – said should stay in the bill in a letter sent to all lawmakers at the beginning of the month. (Terry, 6/12)

From Indiana, Illinois, and Florida —

Rolling Stone: Mike Pence May Have Inadvertently Protected Indiana Abortion Rights

A controversial Indiana law once championed by Mike Pence could end up protecting abortion access in the state if a lawsuit filed by the ACLU is successful. Last week, a superior court judge granted class action status to a suit seeking to strike down the state’s near-total ban on abortion on the grounds that it violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), which then-Governor Pence signed into law in 2015. (Stuart, 6/12)

Chicago Sun-Times: Planned Parenthood Of Illinois Reports Spike In Abortion Patients Since Roe V. Wade Overturned

The number of patients seeking abortions from Planned Parenthood of Illinois increased dramatically since last June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The amount of patients seeking both medication and procedure abortions rose 54% in the last year, Planned Parenthood reported on Monday. Patients needing financial and travel help also more than doubled in that period. (Washburn, 6/12)

Axios: Over 130k Signatures Collected To Put Abortion Access On Florida Ballots In 2024

Floridians Protecting Freedom has collected over 130,000 signatures since early May for their petition to place a constitutional amendment protecting abortion access on next year's ballot. Why it matters: If the effort is successful, it could have massive implications for reproductive health care in the South, where nearby states have bans that have forced abortion clinics to close. (Reyes, 6/13)

In other reproductive health news —

Field Level Media: Autopsy Finds Olympic Sprinter Tori Bowie Died During Childbirth

World champion sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie was undergoing labor when she died last month at the age of 32, according to her autopsy. TMZ Sports and USA Today reviewed the medical examiner's report Monday and first reported the new information. (6/12)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription