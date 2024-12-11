Ohio Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Pharmacies In Opioid Disputes

Meanwhile, Michigan looks to ban flavored vapes; Colorado pushes to cut payments for autism therapy; New Hampshire still allowed to board mental health patients in ER; and more.

The Washington Post: Ohio Supreme Court Sides With Pharmacy Chains Accused In Opioid Lawsuits

National pharmacy chains cannot be held liable for allegations they violated an Ohio public nuisance law by flooding communities with addictive pain pills, the state’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The decision marks a blow to efforts by governments to hold companies accountable for their alleged role in fueling the nation’s opioid crisis. It also highlights the high-stakes risks of litigation: The same legal strategy has led to more than $50 billion in opioid settlements across the country while delivering losses in some states. (Ovalle, 12/10)

CBS News: Michigan Legislature To Consider Ban On Flavored Tobacco

Flavored tobacco that can be found in vapes and e-cigarettes has become incredibly popular among young populations, and the Michigan Legislature is using one of its waning session days to consider banning them. A package of seven bills were approved for consideration by the full state House on Tuesday afternoon. The bills would also change advertising, licensing, criminal penalties for possessing tobacco as a minor, and local ordinances among other reforms. (Meyers, 12/10)

In other news from across the country —

CBS News: Families On Edge As Colorado Recommends Rate Cuts To Providers Of Critical Autism Therapy

Colorado residents Karmen Peak and her husband have two children, both who she says are thriving because of their access to a critical autism therapy. "What the staff members are doing at my kids' center is life-changing for my kids," Peak said. She started fighting to maintain that access last summer and came to CBS Colorado after her family lost care. (Morfitt, 12/10)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Judge Gives NH More Time To End ER Boarding Of Psychiatric Patients

A federal judge has again given the state more time to end its practice of holding mental health patients in emergency departments for prolonged periods. For over a decade, people held involuntarily for mental health treatment have faced lengthy waits in the emergency room – often days or longer – before they’re transferred to an appropriate inpatient facility, because the state has too few psychiatric beds. (Cuno-Booth, 12/10)

AP: Federal Officials Say South Carolina Mental Illness Group Homes Leave Little Hope Of Independence

The federal government has sued South Carolina, saying the state has not done enough to make sure people with serious mental illnesses are taken out of group homes and helped to get back into the community where they can work and lead independent lives. The lawsuit filed Monday said the state violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by opting, through money and policy decisions, to leave people with mental illnesses in group homes where they can’t choose what to eat, pick their own roommate, find a way to work at a job or go to church and other activities. (Collins, 12/10)

KFF Health News: Former Montana Health Staffer Rebukes Oversight Rules As A Hospital 'Wish List'

A former Montana health department staffer who described himself as the lead author of legislation to scrutinize nonprofit hospitals’ charitable acts said new rules implementing the bill amounted to a hospital “wish list” and that the state needs to go back to the drawing board. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services recently adopted the rules outlining how the state will collect data on nonprofit hospitals’ charitable acts with the goal of eventually creating giving standards. That could include benchmarks, such as how much financial aid hospitals must provide patients. (Houghton, 12/11)

KFF Health News: Federal Judge Halts Dreamers’ Brand-New Access To ACA Enrollment In 19 States

A federal judge in North Dakota has ruled in favor of 19 states that challenged a Biden administration rule allowing — for the first time — enrollment in Affordable Care Act coverage by people brought to the U.S. as children without immigration paperwork, known as “Dreamers.” The move effectively bars those who have qualified for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in those 19 states from enrolling in or getting subsidies for ACA plans. It does not appear to affect enrollment or coverage in other states, lawyers following the case said Tuesday. (Appleby, 12/10)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription