Oil Well Blowout In Colorado Likely Exposed Residents To ‘Chemical Soup’
The Chevron Bishop well in Galeton last month caused dozens of chemicals to be shot into the air. Among them was benzene — a known carcinogen — at 10 times above the federal exposure limit. Other news is from North Dakota, Texas, Connecticut, California, Missouri, and Illinois.
The Colorado Sun:
Weld County Oil Well Exposed People To High Levels Of Benzene, Researchers Say
The oil well blowout last month in rural Galeton, which sparked the evacuation of nearby homes, spewed dangerous levels of toxic chemicals as far as 2 miles away, according to preliminary tests by a Colorado State University team. (Jaffe, 5/12)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Measles Cases Rise To 11 In North Dakota
The North Dakota Health and Human Services Department reported two new cases of measles in eastern Cass County over the weekend, increasing the state’s total number of infections to 11. Both individuals who contracted measles were unvaccinated and caught the virus while travelling internationally. One of the individuals is currently hospitalized. (Zurek, 5/12)
The Texas Tribune:
Chronic Pain Could Qualify Texans For Medical Marijuana Under Bill
The Texas House advanced a bill Monday that would expand the conditions eligible for the state’s medical marijuana program, including chronic pain and Crohn’s disease, and allow for prescribed smokable products to be sold by prescription. (Simpson, 5/12)
The CT Mirror:
Culture War Comes To CT In Debate On Trans Rights In Nursing Homes
In rising last week to make his first speech to the Connecticut House of Representatives, Rep. MJ Shannon, D-Milford, stepped onto one of America’s culture-war battlefields: a debate over transgender rights that President Donald J. Trump is intent on erasing. (Pazniokas, 5/13)
Los Angeles Times:
Gov. Newsom Again Urges Cities To Ban Homeless Camps
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday again urged California cities and counties to ban homeless encampments, increasing his pressure campaign on local governments to follow the state’s lead and remove tents from sidewalks and other public property. “It is time to take back the streets,” Newsom said during a virtual press conference. “It’s time to take back the sidewalks. It’s time to take these encampments and provide alternatives and the state is giving you more resources than ever, and it’s time, I think, to just end the excuses.” (Luna and Goldberg, 5/12)
St. Louis Public Radio:
ICE Detainee Didn't Get Mental Health Care Before Suicide In Missouri
A St. Louis man who died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement never received a mental health evaluation, ICE said. Previous reporting by St. Louis Public Radio uncovered that Brayan Garzón-Rayo died by suicide. (Munoz and Davis, 5/12)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Missouri Sued Over Excessive Heat At Prison In Jefferson City
A St. Louis-based nonprofit legal advocacy firm has sued the State of Missouri, saying that the excessive heat at a prison in Jefferson City during the summer months violates the constitutional rights of the people who are held there. The MacArthur Justice Center filed a class-action case on Monday on behalf of six inmates at Algoa Correctional Center. All of them are especially sensitive to heat due to their age or underlying medical conditions, or have spent time in solitary confinement. (Lippmann, 5/12)
Also —
Chicago Tribune:
Alzheimer's Foundation Offers Free Conference In Chicago
Anyone who wants to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease, research or caregiver resources is invited to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s free Alzheimer’s & Caregiving Educational Conference, set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at the Palmer House Hilton, 17 E. Monroe St. in Chicago. (Moore, 5/12)