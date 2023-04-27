Old TB Vaccine Doesn’t Work On Covid, But It May Have Other Benefits

The tuberculosis vaccine, known as B.C.G., was being tested on health care workers in 2020. But the rapid development of mRNA covid vaccines made it impossible to complete the trial because health care workers were first in line to get the newly available mRNA shots, The New York Times says.

The New York Times: Century-Old TB Vaccine Fails To Protect Against Covid

An old tuberculosis vaccine known to bolster the immune system did not prevent Covid infections among health care workers, scientists reported on Thursday. But the trial was shorter and smaller than originally designed, and the investigators said that the results did not rule out other potential benefits associated with the vaccine, known as B.C.G. for bacille Calmette-Guerin. (Rabin, 4/26)

CIDRAP: Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine 80% Effective Among US Teens

The vaccine effectiveness (VE) of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine was 79.5% among US adolescents before the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant emerged, but the monoclonal antibody combo tixagevimab and cilgavimab showed little benefit for nonhospitalized COVID patients, according to two randomized, controlled trials published today in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 4/26)

Reuters: Second Judge Says US Not Liable In Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Case

Moderna Inc failed to persuade a Delaware federal judge on Wednesday to shift liability from the company to the U.S. government for alleged patent infringement by Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. (Brittain, 4/26)

AP: Ban On COVID Vaccine Mandates Clears North Carolina House

State agencies and local governments in North Carolina would not be allowed to deny employment to someone who refuses to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or prove they’ve been vaccinated, under legislation passed Wednesday by the state House. The bill passed the House 73-41, with three Democrats and all present Republicans voting in favor, and was sent to the Senate. (4/26)

More on the spread of covid —

Chicago Tribune: Illinois’ Blue Cross Will Stop Covering At-Home COVID-19 Tests When Public Health Emergency Ends Next Month

Many Illinois residents will soon have to pay for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests, with the state’s largest insurer saying it will no longer cover them once the federal emergencies for COVID-19 end next month. (Schencker, 4/26)

NBC News: Covid Variant 'Arcturus' Is Spreading: What To Know About XBB.1.16

XBB.1.16 — dubbed “Arcturus” on social media — is another descendant of omicron. It was first detected in early January and the majority of cases have been seen in India so far. It’s been steadily rising in the U.S. in recent weeks, although it still made up slightly less than 10% of new confirmed Covid cases as of Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Syal and Miller, 4/26)

CIDRAP: Increased Physical Activity Associated With Lower Risk Of Severe COVID-19

A South Korean study shows a complex relationship between moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) and COVID-19, with a regular exercise habit linked to COVID-19 infection early in the pandemic but also associated with a significantly lower risk of developing severe symptoms. The study was published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Soucheray, 4/26)

