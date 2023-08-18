Oregon Passes Law Mandating Hospital Nurse-To-Patient Ratios

Modern Healthcare says that Oregon is the fourth state to enact such a law, but some medical systems are opposed to the measure, saying it doesn't address fundamental issues leading to short staffing. Also in the news: medical marijuana in Alabama; mental health in California; and more.

Modern Healthcare: Oregon Passes Nurse-Patient Ratio Law For Hospitals

Oregon has become the fourth state to enact a law requiring nurse-to-patient ratios at hospitals, a move praised by labor groups and panned by health systems. Hospitals in the state will have until Sept. 1 to comply with certified nursing assistant ratios set by the bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Tina Kotek (D). Beginning in June 2025, the Oregon Health Authority will start enforcing other minimum nurse staffing requirements that vary by type of unit and patient acuity and take effect next year. (Devereaux, 8/17)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

AP: Alabama Medical Marijuana Licenses Put On Temporary Hold Again

A judge said Thursday he will temporarily block Alabama from issuing licenses to grow and distribute medical marijuana as he reviews an allegation that the state commission illegally deliberated in secret before selecting winners. (8/17)

Politico: Newsom Makes Concessions On The Way To Mental Health Reform

Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent four years trying to overhaul how counties pay for mental health care, betting his reputation on making a dent on homelessness, substance abuse and mental health problems. Now, he is making concessions amid concerns he’s going too far, POLITICO has learned. (Bluth, 8/16)

North Carolina Health News: Treasurer: Study Shows How Hospital Bills Become Medical Debt Nightmares For Thousands Of North Carolinians

Thousands of North Carolinians struggle under debt accumulated because they went to their local hospital for care and wound up with bills that were beyond their ability to pay. Even some people with insurance were overloaded with medical debt after seeking care. Those are the topline findings of a study released Wednesday morning that was conducted by researchers from North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office and the Duke University School of Law. (Hoban, 8/18)

Politico: New Jersey Can Sue Gun Companies Under Public Nuisance Law, Federal Appeals Panel Rules

New Jersey can sue the gun industry under a “public nuisance” law, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday, handing a major victory to the state after last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision loosening public carrying restrictions. (Racioppi, 8/17)

Military.com: One Soldier Dead, Another Hospitalized Amid Outdoor Fitness Tests In Mississippi Heat Wave

The death of a soldier and the hospitalization of another last week at Camp Shelby, an Army base in Mississippi, may have been caused by a combination of hot weather and the service's fitness test, as record-breaking heat waves torch much of the U.S. (Beynon, 8/17)

The Texas Tribune: For Deaf Children In Texas Foster Care, Limited Accessibility Compounds Trauma

In early 2019, a small group of foster parents clustered in the governor’s office, hoping months of working with the state would improve things for children like theirs: deaf or hard of hearing and traumatized by a system that struggled to care for them. (Bohra, 8/18)

The Colorado Sun: Opioid Settlements From Big Pharma Are Giving Colorado Communities The Funds To Fight Fentanyl

Law officers, county commissioners and addiction specialists who gathered in southwestern Colorado this week to figure out how to pull the state out of the fentanyl crisis agreed on this: Big money from opioid settlements is making a dent in their ability to offer services. (Brown, 8/18)

On LGBTQ+ health care —

The Hill: Midwestern Cities Become Transgender Health Sanctuaries Amid GOP Legislative Threats

A growing number of Midwestern cities are declaring themselves safe havens for gender-affirming health care, often in direct defiance of laws passed by conservatives at the state level. While state legislatures across the Midwest are controlled overwhelmingly by Republicans, cities and metropolitan areas tend to lean more Democratic, driving some local leaders to introduce resolutions that distinguish the policy priorities of liberal communities from those of the conservative states in which they are located. (Migdon, 8/18)

Houston Landing: University Of Houston’s LGBTQ Resource Center To Close Due To DEI Ban

Jamie Gonzales, a former program coordinator at the University of Houston’s LGBTQ Resource Center, hasn’t slept well ever since she heard that the center will be disbanded in accordance with Senate Bill 17, a law banning diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at public higher education institutions. Although she knew the closure was coming after the bill passed in April in the Texas Senate, she still found herself emotionally ill-prepared to grapple with the reality: an end of an era for a place that served as a beacon of acceptance, safety and support for thousands of queer “Coogs,” as UH students often call themselves. (Welch, 8/17)

The New York Times: Some Transgender Women May Be Barred From Women’s Chess Competitions

The future of transgender women’s participation in high-level women’s chess competitions seems uncertain, after the International Chess Federation introduced new regulations effectively barring many from women’s events for up to two years or more. ... The regulations state that if the gender of a player “was changed from a male to a female” on their FIDE identification, the “player has no right to participate in official FIDE events for women” until a further decision is made. (Moses and McCarthy, 8/17)

