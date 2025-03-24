Ovarian Cancer Test Less Effective For Black, Native American Patients
The Washington Post reports on a study that looked at the common CA-125 blood test and discovered that Black and Native American women were 23% less likely to have an elevated level when diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Also in public health news: ChatGPT and loneliness; why fentanyl deaths are dropping; ADHD and TikTok; and more.
The Washington Post:
Ovarian Cancer Test May Not Work On Some Black, Native American Patients
A common test for ovarian cancer may be less effective on Black and Native American patients, new research has found. One of the two most common ways to test for ovarian cancer is to check for elevated levels of a protein called CA-125 in the patient’s blood, according to the American Cancer Society. But Black and Native American women are 23 percent less likely to have an elevated CA-125 level when diagnosed with ovarian cancer, according to the study. (Vinall, 3/22)
In other health and wellness news —
Bloomberg:
OpenAI Study Finds Links Between ChatGPT Use And Loneliness
Higher use of chatbots like ChatGPT may correspond with increased loneliness and less time spent socializing with other people, according to new research from OpenAI in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Those who spent more time typing or speaking with ChatGPT each day tended to report higher levels of emotional dependence on, and problematic use of, the chatbot, as well as heightened levels of loneliness, according to research released Friday. (Metz, 3/21)
FiercePharma:
Lilly Backs Study To Improve Disease Representation In Media
Eli Lilly is hoping to spark a change in how common diseases are represented in movies and TV. (Park, 3/20)
NPR:
Fentanyl Deaths Are Plummeting-- Why?
The last six months I've been tracking something really cool and mysterious happening on American streets. For the first time in thirty years, drug deaths are plunging at a rate that addiction experts say is hopeful — but also baffling. In the past, even the most ambitious, well-funded efforts to slow drug deaths only helped a little bit. Reducing fatal overdoses by eight or nine percent was seen as a huge win. (Mann, 3/24)
NPR:
ADHD Is Big On TikTok. You Can Find Community, But Also Misleading Advice
As more Americans suspect they have ADHD — attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder — social media platforms have become go-to spots for sharing symptoms and getting advice. That's especially true on TikTok. (Stone, 3/24)
CBS News:
Spring Allergies Are Here For 2025, And This Map Shows Which U.S. Cities Could Be Hit Hardest
Spring is here — and with it comes allergy season. Each year, more than 100 million people in the U.S. experience allergies, including seasonal pollen allergies. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has released its annual report for 2025, ranking the most challenging U.S. cities for those dealing with seasonal allergies. The report ranks the top 100 U.S. cities based on pollen levels, over-the-counter allergy medication use and access to allergists. (Johnston, 3/21)