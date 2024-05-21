Over 1 Million Claims Granted Under PACT Act For Vets Exposed To Toxins
The White House released the latest numbers related to 2022 PACT Act, which provides compensation and disability benefits for veterans who were sickened by toxic materials during their service. More claims are also in the works, with 4.17 million submitted over the past two years.
The Hill:
White House Lauds PACT Act As It Hits 1 Million Toxin Claims Granted To Vets
The White House on Tuesday announced that more than 1 million claims have been granted through the PACT Act, a landmark law passed in 2022 that gave veterans expanded access to apply for compensation and relief related to toxic exposures during service. More than 880,000 veterans are receiving disability benefits through the PACT Act across the entire country and its territories, according to the White House. (Dress, 5/21)
Military.com:
Homeless Vets Find Housing On Old Walter Reed Grounds, Regardless Of Discharge Status
Former Army National Guard Spc. Donald Carey, a Desert Storm veteran, had reached the point in his long bout with homelessness where he was telling himself and anyone who would listen: "Just get me off the street. Gotta' get off the street." Former Marine Lance Cpl. Byron Malcolm Ballard, who served a harrowing tour with the Corps in Lebanon, had grown weary of sleeping behind a library and getting into fights that were rowdy enough to land him in court several times. (Sisk, 5/20)
In other Biden administration news —
KFF Health News:
Biden Leans Into Health Care, Asking Voters To Trust Him Over Trump
Angling to tap into strong support for the sweeping health law he helped pass 14 years ago, one of President Joe Biden’s latest reelection strategies is to remind voters that former President Donald Trump tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act. “Folks, he’s coming for your health care, and we’re not going to let it happen,” Biden says of Trump in a television and digital ad out this month, part of a $14 million investment in the handful of states expected to decide the presidency in November. (Galewitz, 5/21)