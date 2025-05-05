Overconsuming Cinnamon Might Interfere With Drug Absorption
A study shows cinnamon can rapidly clear prescription drugs from the body, which could limit their effectiveness. However, it does not specify how much cinnamon is too much. More news explores stomach cancer diagnoses, celiac disease, and more.
The Washington Post:
Cinnamon Might Affect Some Prescription Meds’ Effectiveness, Study Finds
“Overconsumption” of cinnamon could interfere with some medications, a recent study suggests. Published in Food Chemistry: Molecular Sciences, the study cited a lack of scientific data on cinnamon’s effects on human metabolism and questions about how the spice interacts with medications. The study did not specify what amount equates to overconsumption but noted that while limited consumption could have health benefits, prolonged use might raise the risk of drug interactions. (Blakemore, 5/4)
NBC News:
Stomach Cancer Being Diagnosed Earlier, As Cases Rise Among Younger People
Doctors are increasingly detecting stomach tumors at an early stage, raising hopes for lifesaving treatment for one of the deadliest types of cancer. Stomach cancer, the disease that killed country music star Toby Keith last year, is typically difficult to catch early and tends to be discovered at an advanced stage when cancer cells have spread, researchers reported Saturday at Digestive Disease Week, a major international conference for doctors and researchers in gastroenterology, liver diseases and endoscopy. (Carroll, 5/3)
The Guardian:
People With Coeliac Disease Should Not Fear Kissing Gluten-Eaters, Say Scientists
People with coeliac disease can kiss gluten-eaters without concerns for their health, researchers have said after finding only trivial amounts of the protein are transferred during a french kiss. About 1% of people around the world are thought to have coeliac disease, an autoimmune condition triggered by gluten, although many do not have a clinical diagnosis. (Davis, 5/5)
CNN:
1 In 5 Adults Forget Or Choose Not To Wash Their Hands
Some Americans are still not doing their due diligence when it comes to washing their hands. That’s according to a new survey that found nearly half of its respondents forget or choose not to wash their hands at key times, such as after visiting grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops and health care settings including a doctor’s office or hospital. (Rogers, 5/5)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News’ ‘An Arm and a Leg’: Why ‘The Pitt’ Is Our Fave New Drama - KFF Health News
People who work in real-life emergency rooms have raved about how the new TV drama “The Pitt” accurately captures the complex dynamics of their workplaces and the medical details of their cases. Host Dan Weissmann talks with Alex Janke, an emergency medicine doctor and health policy researcher, about how the show stacks up against his experiences in the ER. They also discuss its depictions of the financial forces that shape day-to-day problems inside ERs. (Weissmann, 5/5)