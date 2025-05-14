Overwork Could Change The Structure Of Your Brain, Study Suggests

Working 52 or more hours a week changed the brain regions associated with executive function and emotional regulation, researchers found. Meanwhile, another study shows that more sitting and lying down is linked to neurodegeneration in older adults, irrespective of physical activity levels.

CNN: Working Long Hours? It Could Be Altering The Structure Of Your Brain

Long working hours might not just be bad for you, they could also be altering the structure of your brain, a new study suggests. The research, published Tuesday, found “significant changes” in the brains of people who were overworking, which is a combination of physical and emotional overexertion, as well as a lack of rest. (Rahimi, 5/13)

MedPage Today: Sedentary Time Tied To Brain Volume, Worse Cognition In Older Adults

More time spent sitting or lying down was linked with neurodegeneration and worse cognitive scores in older adults, even among people who were physically active, a 7-year study showed. ... "Greater sedentary behavior was associated with smaller hippocampal volume and worse cognitive performance over a 7-year period despite taking into account the level of daily moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each person engaged in," noted co-author Marissa Gogniat, PhD, of the University of Pittsburgh. (George, 5/13)

More health and wellness news —

CIDRAP: New Recommendations Seek Treatments For Post-Lyme Disease Condition

New recommendations from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine are asking scientists to dive into available evidence in an effort to investigate treatments to ease the fatigue, pain, and "brain fog" that affect 10% to 20% of people long term after contracting Lyme disease. The recommendations for people living with Lyme infection–associated chronic illness (IACI) are published in a 252-page report. (Soucheray, 5/13)

The Wall Street Journal: Women Are Drinking More Alcohol—And Doctors Are Worried

At bars and dinner tables across the U.S., women are throwing back more drinks—raising concerns about the health consequences of their alcohol consumption. Women in their 30s and 40s have increased their alcohol consumption in recent decades, as their lifestyles have changed. Women who turned 35 between 2018 and 2019 were nearly 60% more likely to report recent binge-drinking or alcohol use disorder symptoms than women who turned 35 between 1993 and 1997, according to a 2023 report published in the journal Addiction. (Abbott, 5/13)

CIDRAP: Texas Announces More Measles Cases, Including First In Dallas Area

The Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) today reported eight more measles cases since its last update on May 9, including the first two from Dallas that are linked to the large outbreak in West Texas. Also, the TDSHS said cases in the Dallas area now linked to the large outbreak centered in Gaines County are from Collin and Rockwall counties. Collin County is just northeast of Dallas and is home to Plano, and Rockwall County is about 32 miles northeast of Dallas. (Schnirring, 5/13)

KFF Health News: Flawed Federal Programs Maroon Rural Americans In Telehealth Blackouts

Ada Carol Adkins lives with her two dogs in a trailer tucked into the timbers off Upper Mud River Road. “I’m comfortable here, but I’m having health issues,” said the 68-year-old, who retired from her job as a school cook several years ago after having a stroke. “Things are failing me.” (Tribble and Hacker, 5/14)

CIDRAP: CDC Issues Indian Ocean Travel Warning Over Chikungunya Outbreaks

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people planning to travel to the Region of the Indian Ocean to practice enhanced precautions against chikungunya. The Level 2 travel notice comes in response to chikungunya outbreaks in Mauritius, Mayotte, Reunion, Somalia, and Sri Lanka. It urges travelers visiting the area to use insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants to protect against mosquitoes, which spread the virus, and recommends vaccination. The CDC says pregnant women should reconsider travel to the area. (Dall, 5/13)

