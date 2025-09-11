Partisan Division Over Gun Control Erupts In US House After Kirk Slaying

Leaders across the political spectrum have decried Wednesday's fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 31, at a political event in Utah. But in the House, a moment of silence led to a shouting match, with at least one conservative blaming liberals for the shooting and Democrats demanding that Republicans “pass some gun laws!”

The New York Times: House Moment of Silence for Kirk Descends Into Partisan Strife

The shooting that killed the political activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday drew expressions of sympathy and outrage from across the political spectrum. But on the floor of the House of Representatives, a request for a moment of silence to honor him quickly gave way to a moment of bitter partisanship, in a reminder of the polarization that has fueled political violence in recent years. ... As other Republicans began yelling at Democrats, calling on them to back down, one Democrat responded, “Pass some gun laws!” (Gold, 9/10)

AP: Charlie Kirk Shooting Brings Condemnation From Victims Of Political Violence

The fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at an event in Utah had particular resonance for public figures who have experienced political violence themselves. Kirk, who served as chief executive and cofounder of the youth organization Turning Point USA, made frequent appearances on college campuses and in other settings, engaging in political dialogue with students in public settings. Several leaders who have survived public attacks or had family members victimized joined in bipartisan condemnation of the attack on Kirk. (9/11)

Also Wednesday, a school shooting happened in Colorado —

AP: Authorities Say A Student Is Dead After Shooting 2 Peers And Then Himself At Colorado High School

A student shot two of his peers Wednesday at a suburban Denver high school before shooting himself and later dying, authorities said. The handgun shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colorado, about 30 miles west of Denver in the Rocky Mountain foothills. The teens were originally listed in critical condition, St. Anthony Hospital CEO Kevin Cullinan said. Their ages were not released. By early evening, one teen was in stable condition with what Dr. Brian Blackwood, the hospital’s trauma director, described as non-life threatening injuries. He declined to provide more details. (Slevin and Brown, 9/10)

CNN: Since Columbine In 1999, Colorado Continues To Be Scarred By Gun Violence

Once again, a shooting with multiple victims has rocked Colorado – this time at a high school in Evergreen. At least two students were shot Wednesday at Evergreen High School, which is located roughly 28 miles southwest of Denver. The suspect, a student at the school, died from self-inflicted injuries, officials said. It is the 47th shooting at a school in the United States so far this year — 24 of which were on college campuses and 23 on K-12 school grounds. For nearly three decades, Colorado has experienced some of the highest-profile shootings in the nation. (Sanchez and Tucker, 9/11)

More on mental health and violence —

Newsweek: RFK Jr. Says Mass Shootings May Be Connected To Video Games—What Data Shows

Violent video games are sold worldwide yet the U.S. "far and away, has the highest rate of mass shootings or school shootings," a researcher noted. (Mordowanec, 9/10)

AP: Charlotte Commuter Train Stabbing Suspect Had Long Criminal History

After Decarlos Brown Jr. was arrested for the fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee aboard a North Carolina commuter train, he was quickly sent to a state mental hospital for an evaluation. It was a sharp contrast from a January misdemeanor arrest, where it took more than six months for a court to order a mental evaluation after Brown told officers that he had been given a human-made substance that controlled when he ate, talked or walked. (Lauer, 9/10)

