Paxlovid Reigns Supreme In Treating Covid; Antibiotics May Trigger Asthma In Young Children
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
CIDRAP:
Paxlovid Led To Better Outcomes In Hospitalized COVID Cohort Than Veklury Or Both Drugs
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients treated with the antiviral drug nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) are at lower risk for death, intensive care unit (ICU) admission, and need for ventilation than those given a combination of Paxlovid and the antiviral drug remdesivir (Veklury) or Veklury alone, a University of Hong Kong target trial emulation study suggests. (Van Beusekom, 7/16)
ScienceDaily:
Early Life Antibiotic Increases Risk Of Asthma: Providing Clues To A Potential Prevention Adult Asthma
Early exposure to antibiotics can trigger long term susceptibility to asthma, according to new research. Importantly the research team isolated a molecule produced by gut bacteria that in the future could potentially be trialed as a simple treatment, in the form of a dietary supplement, for children at risk of asthma to prevent them developing the disease. (Monash University, 7/15)
ScienceDaily:
Study Reveals How An Anesthesia Drug Induces Unconsciousness
Propofol, a drug commonly used for general anesthesia, induces unconsciousness by disrupting the brain's normal balance between stability and excitability. (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 7/15)
CIDRAP:
Ivory Coast Becomes First Country To Launch New Malaria Vaccine
Ivory Coast yesterday became the first country to launch the new R21 malaria vaccine, which was codeveloped by Oxford University and the Serum Institute of India (SII). It contains the Matrix M adjuvant—an immune-booster—made by Novavax. (Schnirring, 7/16)
Reuters:
US FDA Declines To Approve Novo Nordisk's Weekly Insulin
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve Novo Nordisk's weekly insulin in patients with diabetes, the Danish drugmaker said on Wednesday. The health regulator in its so-called "complete response letter" sought more information related to the manufacturing process and the type 1 diabetes indication to complete the review, Novo said. (7/10)