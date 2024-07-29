Pediatricians Lawsuit V. Florida House Over Gender Care Info Set For Trial

The battle centers around care standards documents subpoenaed by House Health and Human Services Chairman Randy Fine, a Republican. Fine, who is not a doctor, disputes that gender care for kids is medically appropriate. The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is fighting back.

News Service of Florida: A Pediatrician Group's Challenge Of A Florida House Subpoena Will Go To Trial

A federal judge this week set the stage for a trial in a battle over the state House’s attempt to obtain internal information about how the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics developed standards of care for children diagnosed with gender dysphoria. (Saunders, 7/25)

St. Louis Public Radio: Wash U Will Continue To Offer Some Care For Trans Kids

The Washington University Transgender Center continues to offer some treatments to transgender patients under 18 after state legislators passed a law last year that prohibits doctors from providing minors with comprehensive gender-affirming care. Wash U officials recently sought to clarify that Washington University would continue some services after a former caseworker at the center said that the pediatric center would close. (Fentem, 7/29)

On the gun violence epidemic —

AP: A 15-Year-Old Sentenced To State Facility For Youths For Role In Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Rally

15-year-old who was among those charged with opening fire during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally has been sentenced to a state facility for youths. “That is not who I am,” the teen, who was referred to as R.G. in court documents, said at Thursday’s hearing. He described himself as a good kid before he became associated with a group of peers involved in the Feb. 14 shooting, The Kansas City Star reported. The host of a local radio program was killed, 25 were wounded and 69 others sustained other injuries, such as broken bones and dislocated joints, as they fled, Kansas City police detective Grant Spiking testified. (7/26)

CBS News: Second Man Injured During Shooting At Trump Rally Is Out Of The Hospital

The Moon Township man who was injured during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is out of the hospital. James Copenhaver has been discharged from Allegheny General Hospital, a spokesperson for Highmark Health said. (Lang, 7/28)

More health news from across the U.S. —

The Washington Post: Study Examines Link Between Family Incarceration, Children’s Health

Children with a family history of incarceration are more likely to be diagnosed with physical and mental health conditions than other kids, a recent analysis suggests. Published in Academic Pediatrics, the study looked at 11 years’ worth of electronic health records from Cincinnati Children’s, analyzing over 1.74 million unique patients under age 21 years between 2009 and 2020. It sheds light on the ripple effects of mass incarceration. (Blakemore, 7/28)

The Washington Post: They Have Jobs, But No Homes. Inside America’s Unseen Homelessness Crisis

They are plumbers and casino supervisors, pizzeria managers and factory workers. They deliver groceries, sell eyeglasses and unload trucks at Amazon. And they’re the new, unlikely face of homelessness: Working Americans with decent-paying jobs who simply can’t afford a place to live. Homelessness, already at a record high last year, appears to be worsening among people with jobs, as housing becomes further out of reach for low-wage earners, according to shelter interviews and upticks in evictions and homelessness tallies around the country. (Bhattarai, 7/28)

The Baltimore Sun: Legionella Bacteria Detected In Baltimore Federal Offices

Legionella bacteria — a pathogen that can cause the serious Legionnaires’ disease and the less serious Pontiac fever — has been detected in the water fixtures of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Social Security Administration facilities in Woodlawn. Out of an “abundance of caution,” most employees and contractors at the CMS headquarters are working remotely, but the agency isn’t aware of any health problems affecting its workforce, a CMS spokesperson said. (Roberts, 7/26)

