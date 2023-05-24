Perspectives: Evidence In Favor Of OTC Birth Control Pill Adding Up
The New York Times:
Why The F.D.A. Should Move Birth Control Over The Counter
An advisory panel at the Food and Drug Administration this month unanimously recommended that a contraceptive pill, Opill, be made available over the counter. The F.D.A. will decide this summer whether to follow this recommendation — if it does, the United States will join over 100 other countries that have already approved oral contraceptives for use without a prescription. (Eric Reinhart, 5/22)
MedPage Today:
Tackling Barriers To OTC Birth Control Pills
While this decision is a promising step in the right direction, we urge the administration and pharmaceutical companies to carefully review individual costs associated with such a landmark approval. An individual using contraception may use the pill method for months to years, and thus consideration of the long-term monetary investment -- and potential to worsen existing disparities in healthcare -- cannot be overlooked. (Erin Fleurant, MD, and Melissa Simon, MD, MPH, 5/23)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Expand Access To Birth Control Pills
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering allowing birth control pills to be sold without a prescription. Some conservatives are raising predictable objections, but others appear to grasp the obvious: If the anti-abortion-rights movement truly is motivated solely by a desire to prevent abortions, without a broader agenda of imposing religious dogma or subjugating women, its adherents should be the loudest voices for making reliable birth control as easily accessible as possible. (5/21)