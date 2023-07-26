Perspectives: Insurers Have Too Much Control Over Your Prescriptions; Should You Get The RSV Vaccine?
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
Stat:
Drug Pricing And The 'Impossible Trinity' For Patients
The law of demand applies to pharmaceuticals, but with one big difference. It’s not always the customer who decides that the price is too high. Often, it’s the insurer. (Keith Ericson and Tal Gross, 7/24)
The Washington Post:
RSV Vaccines Will Be Available Soon. Older Adults Should Get The Shot
The United States is approaching a public health milestone. With the recent recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make anyone 60 and older eligible for the newly approved vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus, this will be the first year that vulnerable individuals can protect themselves against the “tripledemic” of RSV, influenza and the coronavirus. (Leana S. Wen, 7/25)
The CT Mirror:
OTC Birth Control Is A Step Toward Reproductive Freedom
This month, the FDA approved a birth control pill called Opill for over-the-counter pharmacy distribution. This is amazing news for reproductive autonomy. (Kim Adamski, 7/26)