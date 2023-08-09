Perspectives: Insurers Need To Cover Weight-Loss Drugs; Zuranolone Is A Step Forward In PPD Care
Bloomberg:
Does Health Insurance Cover Weight-Loss Drugs? Too Often, No
New data illustrating the health benefits of Novo Nordisk’s obesity drug Wegovy puts insurers in the increasingly uncomfortable position of justifying their refusal to pay for the new class of injectable weight-loss treatments known as GLP1 drugs. (Lisa Jarvis, 6/8)
Bloomberg:
New Postpartum Depression Pill Zuranolone Is A Vital Breakthrough
The landmark approval of the first pill for postpartum depression offers an important new treatment for the 1 in 7 new mothers who experience postpartum depression. (Lisa Jarvis, 8/8)
The Washington Post:
A Pill For Postpartum Depression Is A Game Changer For Women’s Health
Up to 1 in 7 new mothers suffer from postpartum depression, a serious mental health condition following childbirth. Yet despite the illness’s prevalence, there has been no oral medication to treat it specifically. (Leana S. Wen, 8/8)
Stat:
How To Use Technology To Prevent Future Drug Shortages
The recent spotlight on shortages of essential medicines, such as cancer therapies and ADHD drugs, has brought attention to a longstanding public health crisis. Prescription drug shortages across drug classes have been on the radar of our governing bodies for decades. (Anna Sparrow, 8/9)
Stat:
The Best Solution To The Drug Shortages Problem
Drug shortages in the United States are at a record high. At least 14 essential generic cancer drugs are currently in shortage, forcing patients and doctors to make difficult decisions to delay or ration first-line treatments, or accept second-best treatments. ADHD treatments, antibiotics, children’s acetaminophen, and many other critical medicines are also in short supply. (Dana Brown and Christopher Morten, 8/9)
Stat:
Tuberculosis Patients Need More Than Just Free Medication
Recently, after years of pressure, advocates including author and philanthropist John Green scored victory against Johnson & Johnson over a patent on a key tuberculosis drug. The campaigners hope the move will give millions of people affected by tuberculosis in low- and middle-income countries access to the lifesaving medication bedaquiline. (Abdullahi Tsanni, 8/7)