Perspectives: Is Treating Mental Health With Psychedelics Worth The Risk?; RSV Vaccines Are On The Horizon
The New York Times:
This Drug Could Help Survivors Heal From Cults Like NXIVM
Psychedelic drugs like ketamine, which is already legal as an anesthetic, are promising new treatments for many psychiatric disorders, including addictions. But these medicines also carry significant risks. (Maia Szalavitz, 7/9)
The Star Tribune:
Take Note, Seniors: RSV Vaccines Are Coming
In what health experts have described as a needed step forward in medicine, adults over 60 will be able to be vaccinated this fall against RSV, a virus that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates to cause between 60,000–160,000 hospitalizations and 6,000–10,000 deaths among older Americans per year through respiratory illness. (7/11)
NPR:
New Malaria Vaccine Offers Ray Of Hope To Nigeria. There's Just One Thing
On April 17, 2023, Nigeria approved a promising new malaria vaccine. It's called R21, and in early trials, up to 80% of kids who were vaccinated did not develop malaria. (Tolani Yesufu, 7/11)
Los Angeles Times:
Pharmacies Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills Are Deadly Tourist Traps In Mexico
A warning appeared on Tripadvisor on May 25, 2020: “Cabo pharmacies selling fentanyl laced pills.” The person posting under the moniker Spreadingfacts wrote, “My brother passed away last year after buying pills at a pharmacy in Cabo.” Over several posts, the writer said their brother died after buying what he thought were Oxycontin pills. When his blood was tested it revealed the deadly presence of fentanyl. (Minerva Canto, 7/10)
Bloomberg:
Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi Gets FDA Nod But Hurdles Remain
Eisai Co. and Biogen Inc.’s Alzhiemer’s drug Leqembi has been granted full approval by the Food and Drug Administration, making it the first disease-slowing drug to secure that full blessing. (Lisa Jarvis, 7/7)