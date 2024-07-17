Perspectives: NextGen Backs New Covid Vaccines; Ideas To Limit New Vaccine Hesitancy
Reuters:
Ozempic May Gift US A $3 Trln Benefit
The United States spends 17% of its gross domestic product on healthcare, about twice as much as the average OECD country, according to the Commonwealth Fund. Can weight loss drugs like Ozempic help shrink that? According to a recent study, the answer is probably no. But other medical breakthroughs have temporarily changed the course of U.S. spending. There’s hope that the fattest developed country in the world can stall growth for good. (Robert Cyran, 7/16)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Anticipating The Next Pandemic
Project NextGen plans to support trials assessing the safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity of experimental Covid-19 vaccines. New platforms could also enable a rapid response to future health threats. (H. Cody Meissner, M.D., et al, 7/13)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Funding Postauthorization Vaccine-Safety Science
The slow speed of science contributes to public concern about vaccines and reduced immunization coverage. Postauthorization safety research requires timely funding linked to the introduction of new vaccines. (Daniel A. Salmon, Ph.D., P.P.H., et al, 7/11)