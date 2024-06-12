Perspectives: Pharmacy Benefit Managers Need Regulation; Should Kids Be Using GLP-1s For Weight Loss?
Stat:
The J&J Lawsuit Should Make Companies Question The PBM Status Quo
The ongoing legal dispute involving Johnson & Johnson has again thrust the topic of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) into the spotlight. Ann Lewandowski, a J&J employee, sued the company for overpaying for its employees’ prescription drugs through its PBM, Express Scripts, claiming that these overpayments resulted in higher health insurance premiums and out-of-pocket drug costs for employees. (Jake Frenz, 6/12)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Treating Obesity In Kids
In the face of a growing childhood obesity epidemic, some parents and clinicians are turning to new tools such as GLP-1 receptor agonists. (6/5)