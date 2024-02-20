Perspectives: Policies Hurting Prenatal Care; Weight-Loss Drugs’ Impact On Mental Health
Editorial writers tackle prenatal care, weight-loss drugs, data security, caregiving, and more.
The Washington Post:
Pro-Life Up Until Birth? Even That Assessment Is Too Generous.
Republicans have gotten really good lately at undermining prenatal care. (Catherine Rampell, 2/20)
Stat:
What Do Weight Loss Drugs Actually Mean For Mental Health?
How a psychiatrist and an endocrinologist are working together when it comes to GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Wegovy. (Jody Dushay and Karen S. Greenberg, 2/19)
Stat:
New CMS Data Security Rules Will Hurt Medicare, Medicaid Research
New fees to gain access to Medicaid and Medicare data will strain the budgets of even the most well-financed institutions. (Rachel M. Werner, 2/20)
San Diego Union-Times:
Millions Of Older Women Need Affordable Caregivers
A growing number of elderly women find themselves grappling with escalating health care expenses while burdened by financial decisions that disproportionately impact them. (Gemma Bulos and Barbara Provost, 2/19)
CalMatters:
CA's Long Mental Health Saga Will Become Newsom's Legacy
Proposition 1 is the latest wrinkle in California's long history debating mental health services. It'll become Gavin Newsom's legacy. (Dan Walters, 2/20)
Modern Healthcare:
How Generative AI Could Fight Health Disparities, Climate Change
My latest trip to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum last month was a great affirmation of the power of collaboration and the promise of artificial intelligence to address health challenges around the globe, especially when it comes to expanding access to care and improving health equity. (Robert Garrett, 2/20)