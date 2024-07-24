Perspectives: Should Medicare And Medicaid Pay For Weight Loss Drugs?; FDA Approved Ineffectual Drug
Read recent commentaries about pharmaceutical issues.
Stat:
One Way To Pay For Weight Loss Drugs: CMS Could Buy Novo Nordisk
Medicare and Medicaid are facing a familiar quandary: how to provide coverage for new weight loss drugs with price tags that could effectively bankrupt the federal government’s health care budget while simultaneously ensuring continuous coverage for all other health care services used by millions of Americans. (Melissa Barber, Joseph S. Ross, and Reshma Ramachandran, 7/23)
The Washington Post:
The FDA Approved An Ineffective Drug For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
The Food and Drug Administration’s mandate regarding prescription drugs is clear: to ensure that drugs approved in the United States are sufficiently safe for patients and effective against the conditions they are intended to treat. While the FDA appropriately employs a flexible approach when evaluating promising drugs for life-threatening diseases, it must not neglect its core obligation to ensure that approved drugs improve or extend patients’ lives. (Liam Bendicksen, Edward Cliff, and Aaron S. Kesselheim, 7/22)
Stat:
Doxy PEP For Preventing Bacterial STIs Should Be Available To All
In the midst of an “out of control” epidemic of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the United States, a newly recommended tool for preventing these infections has emerged. Sadly, this novel prevention strategy is not yet available to everyone who might benefit from it due to the insufficiently participatory and inclusive nature of the research used to study it. (Oni Blackstock and Whitney C. Irie, 7/22)